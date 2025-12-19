Can You Use A Leaf Blower To Remove Snow From Your Driveway?

Every winter, people are always looking to ditch their shovels for easier alternatives. For certain, laying a heavy-duty tarp over your car or walkway is an effective alternative to snow shoveling. But what happens when you use a tool that was never designed to remove snow? Well, for many years now, people have been using leaf blowers to clear everything from driveways and cars to sidewalks and porch steps. It seems like an effective solution, but is it actually a good idea? At face value, the answer is: yes, using a leaf blower is good for removing snow. However, as we look a little deeper into using a leaf blower for snow removal, it is not as convenient as it seems.

Essentially, the machine performs the same task that it did in the fall, only instead of blowing leaves into a pile, you're blowing snow. People have posted all over social media showing just how easy it is to use a leaf blower to remove snow. They simply strap on, or plug in, the machine, aim it at the snow, and blow it away. It's relatively straightforward — but not only will a leaf blower only work when removing a specific type of snow, but having it out in that cold, snowy weather could actually have adverse effects on the machine itself.