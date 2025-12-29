Skip Cheap Plastic Vertical Blinds: This Sliding Glass Door Covering Upgrades Any Space

Sliding glass doors are great in so many ways, but one issue they have is figuring out what kind of draperies or coverings to use to enhance the space. Let's face it, sliding glass doors present a large and challenging area to cover. Do you use traditional curtains or do you ditch them for an alternative? If you choose well, you've upgraded your space.

Sadly, one of the most practical treatments for covering sliding glass doors are plastic vertical blinds. They are inexpensive and actually do a reasonably good job, as you can adjust their angle to allow more light or none at all. Sad, because most folks find them, well, homely. But what if there was a sliding glass treatment instead of those cheap plastic vertical blinds? Something a bit more handsome? Enter textured and faux wood vertical blinds.

Textured or decorative vertical blinds come in a wide variety of options. Many different colors are available, and if you mix and match colors and textures, the options grow even larger. These blinds are mounted just like any other vertical blind. You can mount them inside the door frame, which means that there is a "stack", or a collection of blinds that, when opened, will block some of the glass door. They can also be mounted outside the door frame, at which point the stack will cover the wall, not your view. Textured blinds are also outfitted with a matching headrail (valence) to hide the hardware. The most basic versions come with a control wand for adjustments, but many can have a remote control or motor-driven opening and closing system.