Not Tile Or Stone: The Gorgeous Backsplash Alternative That Transforms Any Kitchen
The backsplash is the hidden hero of kitchen design. When done correctly, a backsplash can be a stunning backdrop that can bring together all the various elements of a kitchen. Numerous different materials can be used to make a kitchen backsplash, from standard subway tile to stone slabs to more intricate and personal patterns made with hand-painted tiles. However, despite these common materials having a hold in the design market, they might not meet your specific design tastes. In this case, why not turn to wood paneling as a gorgeous alternative that could absolutely transform your kitchen?
When someone hears "wood paneling," they might conjure up images of the knotty pine boards that cover the walls of Grandma's living room. Thanks to evolving tastes and technological advances, wood paneling is back in a big and sustainable way. Depending on how you use it, wood paneling can bring a significant amount of visual interest into your kitchen space.
Though it is no less beautiful than tile or stone, wood brings a unique character to a space through rich textures, patterns, and colors. Wood can be treated to be water- and stain-resistant, and is a highly sustainable material. It is also more cost-effective than tile or stone, depending on the amount you need and what species you choose. And while it might mean you need to care for it more over time, incorporating wood into your kitchen is much easier than you might think.
Ideas for wooden backsplashes
There are several different ways to make a wooden backsplash sing in your space. If you're looking to bring some rustic, natural charm, you might want to consider using reclaimed wood. This option obviously requires some work to source the wood and get it milled to your specifications, but it will add a unique level to your space, and can even come with a story like: "This wood came from a barn that was originally built in 1789!"
If this doesn't appeal to your sensibilities, don't worry. Wood is a highly versatile material that will work stained, painted, or plain. If you really want the wood grain to sing, we'd opt for the stained option. Cater the wood stain to the color scheme already present in your kitchen. Lighter woods, such as white oak, pine, and maple, work really well with softer neutral colors like whites, grays, and light greens or blues. Darker woods, like cherry, walnut, or locust, work either with crisp whites for a rich pop, or darker earth shades that will provide added warmth.
Another reason you'd want to add wood to your kitchen is if you have stainless steel appliances. Wood greatly softens the harshness of stainless steel and stone countertops, providing you with a more textural contrast that can really make a space sing. You could even incorporate patterns, like a v-groove pattern, into your wood backsplash, though this would be much more involved.
Caring for and maintaining your wooden backsplash
Though its versatility and relative affordability make wood attractive when compared to tile or stone, there are some potential drawbacks to a wood backsplash that are worth considering. There is no getting around the fact that wood is a fire hazard. If something like a grease fire occurs, it could easily spread to your backsplash and cause additional damage. A great solution would be to have a stainless steel backsplash panel behind your stove, though that could break up the uniform look you are hoping to achieve. You could also use a glass cover, use a proper sealant, or make sure you build with more fire-resistant types of wood.
Another downside to wood is that it will need more care and maintenance than your average tile or stone backsplash. It should be sealed against moisture upon installation, but it will need to be resealed over time to keep it protected. Failing to do this could leave it susceptible to water, mold growth, and potential warping.
In spite of these potential drawbacks, wood is still a worthwhile material from which to construct a backsplash. It may need a little more care than other materials, but the results you get for your efforts make it more than worth it.