Erin Napier Ditches The Tile Backsplash Trend For Something More Unique

Erin Napier of HGTV's "Home Town" gives new life to homes with her husband, Ben Napier, in the small town of Laurel, Mississippi. Known for her passion to restore and highlight the unique character of historic homes, Erin designs her updated spaces with special custom details that elevate them beyond the average flipped house. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that when the Napiers bought their own 1930s country home just outside of town, Erin injected her signature attention to detail and charm into the renovation.

Among the many projects the Napiers tackled to make the gorgeous yet dated home feel like a little slice of rural European paradise was to give the kitchen a thoughtful refresh in a classic English country aesthetic. "I just want to be true to the architecture of the house," Napier tells her friends on Season 7, Episode 1 of "Home Town" as she gives them a tour of the property prior to the remodeling. With simplicity at the forefront of her design, Napier opted to forgo the typical tile or stone backsplash so common in today's renovations in favor of something with a little more historical country charm: a wood panel backsplash.

Napier selected a V-groove paneling to not only float between the countertop and upper cabinets like a typical backsplash, but to extend the detail out onto all of the kitchen walls to envelope the space. The result is a down-to-earth kitchen that feels both like it has been there forever and yet is fully updated, thanks in part to the backsplash material choice. Read on to learn more about V-groove material, the aesthetic it's suited for, and how to best incorporate it into your kitchen so that your space can have a unique, approachable look like the Napiers' English country home.