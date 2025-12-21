The Joanna Gaines-Favored Flooring Trend That's Set To Take Over Homes In 2026
If you take a glance at your mudroom or kitchen floor, you may realize it's seen better days. After years of kids charging through with their shoes on and your dog's paws clippety-clapping across the hardwood, those once-pristine planks are now showing their age with scuffs, fading, or an overall tired appearance. So why not give it a revamp? When seeking out the best flooring option for your home, you're probably looking for something that's practical, durable, low-maintenance, and stylish. HGTV's Joanna Gaines arrives just in time with a design trend that combines all of these qualities into one highly aesthetic package — checkerboard flooring.
On Gaines' blog, she says that, when renovating her mudroom, she installed 8-inch-by-8-inch white and brown tiles in a diagonal checkerboard pattern "for a cozy cottage feel." She set off the tiles with a light grey grout, pairing it with deep, smoky grey walls and cabinets as a contrast. People raved about the look after when Gaines posted the before and after shots on her Instagram account. One commenter says, "That floor. Those colors." Another adds, "The walls + the flooring colors = perfection!" "This color? This tile? Yes. Yes," another points out, followed by another, who simply says, "Man, I just love a good transformation!"
Checkerboard flooring will take center stage in 2026
Writing on her blog, Gaines calls her mudroom "functional, moody, and charming." In addition to the darker walls and cabinets mixed with light checkerboard floors, she added a light floral wallpaper to "set the tone with personality and balance moody hues." Her renovation is just one way to make a small room look bigger and beautiful.
The flooring in Gaines' mudroom refresh taps directly into a standout trend predicted for 2026. According to Floors USA, tile is getting the vintage revival treatment, with checkerboard patterns surging back into style. But instead of stark black and white, homeowners are gravitating toward softer pairings — like sage and cream or terracotta and ivory. This is a quieter, more lived-in take that feels fresh rather than retro. After years of minimalism and cool tones, homeowners in 2026 are choosing materials that feel storied, warm, and comforting. Surfaces Galore agrees, adding that herringbone-patterned flooring – another trend that's taking over kitchens — as well as two-toned penny tiles are other ways to approach similar looks that add character to your home.