The Joanna Gaines-Favored Flooring Trend That's Set To Take Over Homes In 2026

If you take a glance at your mudroom or kitchen floor, you may realize it's seen better days. After years of kids charging through with their shoes on and your dog's paws clippety-clapping across the hardwood, those once-pristine planks are now showing their age with scuffs, fading, or an overall tired appearance. So why not give it a revamp? When seeking out the best flooring option for your home, you're probably looking for something that's practical, durable, low-maintenance, and stylish. HGTV's Joanna Gaines arrives just in time with a design trend that combines all of these qualities into one highly aesthetic package — checkerboard flooring.

On Gaines' blog, she says that, when renovating her mudroom, she installed 8-inch-by-8-inch white and brown tiles in a diagonal checkerboard pattern "for a cozy cottage feel." She set off the tiles with a light grey grout, pairing it with deep, smoky grey walls and cabinets as a contrast. People raved about the look after when Gaines posted the before and after shots on her Instagram account. One commenter says, "That floor. Those colors." Another adds, "The walls + the flooring colors = perfection!" "This color? This tile? Yes. Yes," another points out, followed by another, who simply says, "Man, I just love a good transformation!"