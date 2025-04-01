The Popular Flooring Trend That's Making Small Rooms Look Bigger And Beautiful
When it comes to selecting the flooring for your home, there are so many different material options and looks to consider. The wood aesthetic continues to be extremely popular, with many people gravitating toward wood's warmth, timeless sophistication, and versatility. While hardwood flooring is the mainstay, there's also softwood flooring (which has slightly different maintenance needs), engineered wood, and wood-looking LVP.
Even within that broad spectrum, though, there are so many looks for the wood itself. And lately, there's been one beautiful wood flooring trend that is catching people's attention, thanks to its ability to make spaces of any size look expansive and expensive: Wide plank flooring.
By going wider and longer with your plank dimensions, the eye is tricked into thinking your space looks larger, more seamless, and continuously integrated with the rest of your home. How so? Because the extended plank width and length mean less seams in every direction, there's less visual distraction. It's pretty neat, and even just a few tiny extra inches of width make a huge difference.
Going extra wide and long with wood flooring planks creates a continuous flow and spacious look
Wide planks range from about 5 to 12 inches wide, but some hardwood manufacturers can go as big as 16 inches. These extra-wide formats make a dramatic statement and have the fewest seams. Because the eye has less stopping points, one's vision will glide easily across the room, making the space appear larger. The wider the plank, the more it will show off the natural qualities of the wood, so be prepared for some knots and grain variation unless you shell out the big bucks for the highest grade of plank with fewer imperfections (man-made LVP does not have these concerns).
Long planks are usually about 60-72 inches, typically the maximum length of LVP materials, but the various types of hardwood floors can be manufactured in 10-foot or even 20-foot extra-long planks(!). These ultra-long formats provide the maximum amount of continuous, streamlined flow between spaces, such as in an open concept living area, because the extended-length planks are able to connect spaces without as many breaks. In addition, rather than having the chopped-up aesthetic of an inexpensive factory floor, longer planks look more high-end and custom... because they are just that. Be prepared to pay a pretty penny for shipping and installing anything over the typical six-foot-long plank length.
Rustic, distressed wide planks will showcase unmatched woodgrain and character, while light wide-plank oak floors have been trending for years thanks to their clean, tailored modern sensibility. The options are numerous. So, if you're in the market for new LVP or wood flooring, consider going extra-long and extra-wide with the planks to make your space look (and feel) unbelievably gorgeous.