The Popular Flooring Trend That's Making Small Rooms Look Bigger And Beautiful

When it comes to selecting the flooring for your home, there are so many different material options and looks to consider. The wood aesthetic continues to be extremely popular, with many people gravitating toward wood's warmth, timeless sophistication, and versatility. While hardwood flooring is the mainstay, there's also softwood flooring (which has slightly different maintenance needs), engineered wood, and wood-looking LVP.

Even within that broad spectrum, though, there are so many looks for the wood itself. And lately, there's been one beautiful wood flooring trend that is catching people's attention, thanks to its ability to make spaces of any size look expansive and expensive: Wide plank flooring.

By going wider and longer with your plank dimensions, the eye is tricked into thinking your space looks larger, more seamless, and continuously integrated with the rest of your home. How so? Because the extended plank width and length mean less seams in every direction, there's less visual distraction. It's pretty neat, and even just a few tiny extra inches of width make a huge difference.