Ditch Your Snow Blowing Technique: Here's The Better Way To Clear Driveway Snow

In New England, especially here in New Hampshire, everyone is a snow removal expert. As a result, everyone has opinions on the "right" way to do things. You'll hear people say: "A metal shovel is better than a plastic shovel" or "Just put a tarp down, it'll be easier to get the snow up." I take these suggestions with a grain of salt, because every driveway is different. One method I do ascribe by, and will often recommend to those who ask, is this: don't wait until the snow has stopped to snow blow your driveway.

Waiting the storm out is a common snow blowing technique I see practiced all the time. Once the snow stops they fire up their snowblowers and start sending snow flying. It's easy to understand why people like this method. Why go out multiple times when you only need to go out once? Well, that one time could mean that your snowblower is tackling more snow than it was meant to handle.

While there are some enormous snowblowers out there, most were not designed to take on large drifts. When you're facing down a ton of snow, you put more stress on the machine, your snow won't fly as far, it'll be harder to push through, and you could easily overheat the engine or cause the machine to jam. Instead, you should snow blow as the snow is falling in order to get maximum performance out of your machine.