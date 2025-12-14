Stop Critters From Raiding Your Outdoor Trash Cans With One Foolproof Fix

Trash cans are one of those elements of everyday life that we don't tend to think too much about until there is some sort of disaster that requires our immediate attention. Whether it's leaving your trash can to build up filthy residue or raccoons getting into your garbage, we don't want to think too much about the stuff we're getting rid of. Critters in the garbage can be a particular problem. Fortunately, there is a foolproof way to make sure they never raid your trash cans ever again.

One of the reasons you're getting so many critters coming into your trash can is that it is too easy to access. Most municipal trash cans have lids that open easily on a hinge. This makes it much easier to empty the barrels into the truck, but it also makes it much easier for larger critters like raccoons to find their way inside. Thankfully, there is an easy way to make sure that these bins become secure so that you won't have to worry about critters getting inside.

While you could go through the trouble of making a homemade pest spray, if you have access to ratchet straps or some heavy duty bungee cords, you can create a makeshift lock for your trash bins. The idea is to create enough tension and closing force that it will be impossible for the critters to open the cover. It only takes is five minutes to do, and you won't see critters trying to get into your bins ever again.