Stop Critters From Raiding Your Outdoor Trash Cans With One Foolproof Fix
Trash cans are one of those elements of everyday life that we don't tend to think too much about until there is some sort of disaster that requires our immediate attention. Whether it's leaving your trash can to build up filthy residue or raccoons getting into your garbage, we don't want to think too much about the stuff we're getting rid of. Critters in the garbage can be a particular problem. Fortunately, there is a foolproof way to make sure they never raid your trash cans ever again.
One of the reasons you're getting so many critters coming into your trash can is that it is too easy to access. Most municipal trash cans have lids that open easily on a hinge. This makes it much easier to empty the barrels into the truck, but it also makes it much easier for larger critters like raccoons to find their way inside. Thankfully, there is an easy way to make sure that these bins become secure so that you won't have to worry about critters getting inside.
While you could go through the trouble of making a homemade pest spray, if you have access to ratchet straps or some heavy duty bungee cords, you can create a makeshift lock for your trash bins. The idea is to create enough tension and closing force that it will be impossible for the critters to open the cover. It only takes is five minutes to do, and you won't see critters trying to get into your bins ever again.
How to install a ratchet strap lock
To start, make sure you have the right kind of ratchet straps. Ones with two hooks at each end are going to be your best option, as they will easily hook onto the lower lip of the can lid. In order to make sure that the hooks stay attached, use a drill bit that is the same size as the hook and drill pilot holes through the first layer of plastic on the bottom cover lip. The hooks will fit snugly in these holes without any worries about them losing grip.
You can drill the holes either front to back or side-to-side on the trash can lid, and then ratchet the lid shut (We'd recommend side-to-side, as it is likely to provide the strongest seal). The ratchet straps should be able to last throughout all different types of weather, especially if you keep your bins in a sheltered area.
As mentioned earlier, strong bungee cords are also a good option, though you will need to make sure that it can span the width of the lid while still being tight. You could also purchase a lockable trash can, but most municipalities or private disposal companies that provide trash bins won't pick up the trash unless it's their specific logo on the side. Overall, using a drill and ratchet strap is going to really secure your trash bin against further invasion. This trick could even hold up to a bear.