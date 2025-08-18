The Stylish Trash Can Hiding Trick That'll Boost Your House's Curb Appeal
Oh, those unsightly garbage cans! Unless you've managed a way to get rid of trash or reduce it to a mere minimum, there's a strong chance that you have garbage bins somewhere outside your home. If you'd rather not look at them every time you come home from work or from a nice evening meal, if you'd rather strangers weren't peeking into your garbage cans to see what you're throwing away, and if you'd like to improve your home's curb appeal, you can simply hide those cans with a privacy fence that you can easily install yourself in an afternoon. A fence around your garbage cans turns an eyesore into an asset.
Before heading to the lumber yard, measure out the size of the space you want to enclose, both vertically and horizontally. If your fence is to be built on the side of your home, decide if and how you want to attach it to your house. Also decide if you want the space fully enclosed (in which case, you'll need a gate), or open on one end, away from public view, for easier access.
Now that you have a plan for your fence, you'll need to check with your local building inspector to see if you need a permit to build it. Code requirements for fences vary from locality to locality, and may depend on the height, location, and materials used. If your fence may affect safety, visibility, or your neighbors' property, it's likely you'll need a permit.
How to build your privacy fence to hide your trash cans
Once you have a permit in hand, you have many options when it comes to materials used for fencing. For a simple wooden fence, you'll need sturdy 4 x 4 fence posts, 2 x 4 railings that attach horizontally to the fence posts, and 4-inch-wide pickets that attach to the railings. Choose wood that won't rot easily, such as cedar. You can cut the pickets to the appropriate height. For added interest, cut the pickets at different heights and angles to create a pattern along the fence line. You can buy pre-made fence posts and panels from big-box home improvement stores. Being pre-made, they come in set sizes which may limit your ability to work with the available space you want to cover, but they cut down on the time needed to install the fence. Merchants that specialize in fencing materials might give you more options.
To build the wooden fence, set the fence posts into the ground, deep enough to be sturdy — about ⅓ or more of the posts' height. Make sure the posts are level, both vertically and with each other. Keep that level handy as you attach the railings to the posts and then attach the pickets to the railings. If desired, use hinges and latches to turn one of the sides of the enclosure into a gate. For all attachments, use rust-proof deck screws rather than nails, as there may come a time when you'll need to replace a picket or railing.
Turn your privacy fence into an appealing structure
You now have a fenced-in space that's less unattractive than trash cans but not necessarily attractive in its own right. You can improve the fence's appeal by staining it or painting an outdoor mural on it. Use bright colors for it to stand out, or more or muted tones so that the area doesn't call attention to itself. Add solar lights or string lights to the top of the fence for evening appeal. Hang decorative elements down the sides of the fence, such as wreaths, old window frames, buoys, birdhouses, flower boxes, all-weather artwork, or any re-purposed item that can add interest to your fence. A fence doesn't need to be boring, just don't overcrowd it so that it looks like more of an eyesore than the original trash cans you set out to hide.
You can also grow plants in front of or even on your fence. Taller plants will hide more of the fence, but even shorter ones add a nice accent to it. If your fence sits on a paved surface, you can place pots, planters, or a raised bed along the base of the fence, which allows you to control the kind of soil you grow your plants in — an important consideration if you want to grow food. You can also attach a trellis to the fence and grow vines up it. Just make sure the vines don't grow so aggressively that they become a nuisance. With a fence around your garbage bins that's pleasant to look at, you might actually volunteer to take out the trash!