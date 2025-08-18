The Stylish Trash Can Hiding Trick That'll Boost Your House's Curb Appeal

Oh, those unsightly garbage cans! Unless you've managed a way to get rid of trash or reduce it to a mere minimum, there's a strong chance that you have garbage bins somewhere outside your home. If you'd rather not look at them every time you come home from work or from a nice evening meal, if you'd rather strangers weren't peeking into your garbage cans to see what you're throwing away, and if you'd like to improve your home's curb appeal, you can simply hide those cans with a privacy fence that you can easily install yourself in an afternoon. A fence around your garbage cans turns an eyesore into an asset.

Before heading to the lumber yard, measure out the size of the space you want to enclose, both vertically and horizontally. If your fence is to be built on the side of your home, decide if and how you want to attach it to your house. Also decide if you want the space fully enclosed (in which case, you'll need a gate), or open on one end, away from public view, for easier access.

Now that you have a plan for your fence, you'll need to check with your local building inspector to see if you need a permit to build it. Code requirements for fences vary from locality to locality, and may depend on the height, location, and materials used. If your fence may affect safety, visibility, or your neighbors' property, it's likely you'll need a permit.