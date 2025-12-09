Forget Traditional Wardrobes: Here's The Trend That's Taking Over Bedroom Design
When it comes to storing your clothes, you have a few options. There are closets and drawers, and for a while, wardrobes were considered the best alternative to dressers. However, built-in traditional wardrobes aren't a great fit for every room. Instead, why not try out a modular wardrobe? If you haven't heard of them, or aren't sure why you should be considering one, here's everything you need to know.
Modular wardrobes are sets that are created and sold in parts, rather than as one whole unit. That means they're easily customizable and you can create a custom closet or wardrobe that suits your style. You can order only the parts you need, then fit them together like a puzzle once they arrive. Since they're in separate pieces, you can rearrange them as often as you like and move them from one area to another more easily than a traditional wardrobe. Whether that means moving them from one side of your bedroom to another or taking it to an entirely new apartment or house, modular wardrobes make moving simple. Installing the wardrobe itself is also quicker and easier than installing a traditional wardrobe, since you can install it piece by piece rather than all at once. If a piece is damaged in transit or by regular wear and tear, finding a replacement piece is usually fairly simple.
What are the downsides to modular wardrobes?
While modular wardrobes are great, there are some reasons it might not be the perfect fit for you. If you own your home and aren't planning on leaving, then the ease of moving one might not be much of a plus. A traditional built-in wardrobe that's sturdier might be a better fit for you in that case. You can hire a carpenter to make a custom traditional wardrobe that perfectly fits your aesthetic and the rest of your furniture. While modular wardrobes can be rearranged, and have some color and style customization, you're still limited by what options the manufacturers have available.
They also might be a better fit if you have an oddly shaped room. Since a built-in wardrobe is made to fit your room, you don't need to worry about figuring out how to fit your wardrobe into or around a strange niche. The professionals can take that niche into account and build a wardrobe that fits. Even if you have perfectly flat walls, you may still have a less than perfect fit. Since there are a limited number of sizes available for your modular wardrobe, you could end up with leftover space around your modular wardrobe that can't be used for anything else. While extra space inside your wardrobe is ideal and can be achieved through a clever closet organizer hack, it can be frustrating to have an awkward bit of unused space by your wall.