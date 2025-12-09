Forget Traditional Wardrobes: Here's The Trend That's Taking Over Bedroom Design

When it comes to storing your clothes, you have a few options. There are closets and drawers, and for a while, wardrobes were considered the best alternative to dressers. However, built-in traditional wardrobes aren't a great fit for every room. Instead, why not try out a modular wardrobe? If you haven't heard of them, or aren't sure why you should be considering one, here's everything you need to know.

Modular wardrobes are sets that are created and sold in parts, rather than as one whole unit. That means they're easily customizable and you can create a custom closet or wardrobe that suits your style. You can order only the parts you need, then fit them together like a puzzle once they arrive. Since they're in separate pieces, you can rearrange them as often as you like and move them from one area to another more easily than a traditional wardrobe. Whether that means moving them from one side of your bedroom to another or taking it to an entirely new apartment or house, modular wardrobes make moving simple. Installing the wardrobe itself is also quicker and easier than installing a traditional wardrobe, since you can install it piece by piece rather than all at once. If a piece is damaged in transit or by regular wear and tear, finding a replacement piece is usually fairly simple.