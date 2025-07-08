The Closet Handbag Storage Hack That Only Requires One Dollar Tree Product
What is it about handbags that makes them so unruly when it comes to storage and organization? Perhaps it's the various sizes, shapes, extra pockets, and miscellaneous straps, not to mention often a total lack of a flat base to stand them upright. Regardless of the root of the chaos, the fact remains that handbags are one of the biggest offenders when it comes to closet clutter. And while custom closets with sufficient storage solutions can utterly break the bank, it sure is nice to stumble upon a fabulously inexpensive, completely clever, and wonderfully affordable handbag storage solution that changes the game for pennies.
This is where Jazz (@Fresajazz) comes into play, sharing on TikTok how she maximized the storage and organization of a handbag collection on a Dollar Tree budget! By purchasing shower curtain rings from the dollar store, she was able to hang her handbags from a closet rod to take advantage of vertical space. Not only did this get them up out of a disorganized pile on the shelf, it also made each bag more visible and less prone to damage when buried in the heap. The simplicity and efficiency are beyond genius, while the price tag is downright braggable. So what are you waiting for? Grab some cheap shower curtain rings and transform your closet into an organized paradise free of purse piles in mere seconds.
Looping purse handles through a shower curtain ring and hanging them on a closet rod maximizes vertical space
@fresajazz
This Dollar Tree closet organization hack requires only one basic item: a pack of plastic shower rings. Simply open a shower ring and loop the handle of a purse inside. Next, slide the ring onto a closet rod and re-fasten the ring so that your handbag is now suspended from the hanging rod. Plain and simple, that's all it takes to get a handle (ha!) on your messy purse collection. As a side note, while the shower curtain rings are not available through the Dollar Tree website, they can be found in-store. (If you prefer to shop online, you can find a 12-pack on Amazon for less than $4 with Prime).
This hack will work on any bags with a handle, loop, or small wrist strap. For handle-free clutches, consider adding a small purse organizer to a shelf, such as this affordable Dollar Tree handbag DIY that uses a dish drying rack as a vertical clutch organizer. Additionally, if you can't find O-shaped shower curtain rings, shower hooks can serve a similar purpose for bags with narrower handles, though they may struggle to accommodate those with thick handles due to their smaller diameter and open top. Finally, if it's hanging space that's at a premium in your small closet and you don't have a rod to spare, add an additional tension rod at your ideal height and location for your purse collection. Whether it's floating above the upper shelf, installed just below you shorter hanging items, or nestled into an open cubby, a damage-free extra rod can be accommodated in so many places to maximize your closet's footprint. So the next time you go digging through your cluttered pile of purses to find just the right one, take it as your sign to snag a pack of shower rings and put a stop to the disorganization once and for all with this ingenious closet hack.