The Affordable Handbag Storage Solution That Makes The Most Of Closet Space

If you are going to spend money on quality bags, you want to make sure that you are taking care of them so that they can last as long as possible. While storing your bags properly can extend the longevity, there are also some other efforts you can take to keep them looking great for a long time.

Although separating your handbags can definitely help, covering them with a dust bag can help to protect the outside material from dust and scuffs. To help retain the shape — particularly of unstructured bags — you can stuff them with acid-free tissue paper. It is also a good idea to clean your bags periodically. Not only does this mean emptying them of whatever detritus has accumulated inside, but also gently vacuuming the insides, and wiping the outside with a damp cloth.

That said, storing them in a dry place is also imperative to prevent mold and musty smells. If you are dealing with leather or suede, forgo anything wet and simply dust. If you are needing to remove water stains, pen marks, or scratches, it's best to take it to a professional. In order to avoid a more costly fix however, proper storage can be a closet game changer and money saver.