The Affordable Handbag Storage Solution That Makes The Most Of Closet Space
While handbags — especially designer ones — are both a practical and fashionable investment, they can be a challenge to store — especially once you start to grow your collection. And while it would be a dream to have a closet dedicated to your beloved clutches, satchels, hobos, purses, and shoulder bags, that isn't necessarily realistic for most of us. But if you have been struggling to store your handbag collection in a way that both lets you see your inventory and helps keep it in pristine conditions, there is a solution: shelf dividers.
Plastic dividers like these from Amazon are not only super affordable — you can get a set of four for $9 — but they are easy to use and move around if you decide to move or reorganize. The dividers simply slide onto the front of the shelf, and can be spaced however close or far you need in order to properly store your bags. This helps to make them more visible, and protect them from wear like creasing, buckling, or pinching of the handles if you were to hang them instead.
What are some other ways to protect my bags?
If you are going to spend money on quality bags, you want to make sure that you are taking care of them so that they can last as long as possible. While storing your bags properly can extend the longevity, there are also some other efforts you can take to keep them looking great for a long time.
Although separating your handbags can definitely help, covering them with a dust bag can help to protect the outside material from dust and scuffs. To help retain the shape — particularly of unstructured bags — you can stuff them with acid-free tissue paper. It is also a good idea to clean your bags periodically. Not only does this mean emptying them of whatever detritus has accumulated inside, but also gently vacuuming the insides, and wiping the outside with a damp cloth.
That said, storing them in a dry place is also imperative to prevent mold and musty smells. If you are dealing with leather or suede, forgo anything wet and simply dust. If you are needing to remove water stains, pen marks, or scratches, it's best to take it to a professional. In order to avoid a more costly fix however, proper storage can be a closet game changer and money saver.