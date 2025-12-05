Neither Vinegar Nor Baking Soda: The Trick People Are Using To Clear Clogged Drains

Your kitchen drain has stopped flowing. Your quick Internet search tells you why you may want to reconsider using baking soda and vinegar; however, it may suggest an even easier solution: salt and boiling hot water. This combination may seem harmless, but it's actually not a good idea, especially if you live in a modern house. Why? While there is nothing wrong with the salt, it's the boiling water that may cause the problem.

In most of our homes, the pipes under our sinks are made of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), a sturdy and easy-to-work-with material. But a curious fact about PVC is that it is only designed to handle water temperatures up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit; boiling water is 212 degrees Fahrenheit at sea level, so you can see the problem. While not recommended, pouring a bit of boiling water down a free-flowing sink drain from time to time will not likely cause any problems. It'll move through quickly, and the temperature will drop once it's past. But if you have a clogged or even a slow-moving drain, boiling water will be trapped, quickly exceeding its temperature limits. The overheated PVC pipes can sag and distort, and their joints may even come open.