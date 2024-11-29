The Trick To Fixing A Slow-Draining Sink Is Already In Your Medicine Cabinet

If you have a sink or tub drain that's partially or completely clogged, it's tempting to try a home solution before calling a plumber. Avoiding the expense of a house call is always a big incentive to take on a little do-it-yourself action. But before you reach for the Drano or another caustic chemical mixture, you may already have all you need in your bathroom cabinet. For instance, little brown bottle that costs only around a dollar may contain the special ingredient to get your drain flowing freely again: hydrogen peroxide.

While there are many ways to unclog a drain, hydrogen peroxide is one of the best because it's all-natural and non-corrosive. Now, if you've never stopped to look into what exactly hydrogen peroxide is — well, it's a colorless, odorless liquid that looks just like water, but contains an extra oxygen molecule (H 2 O 2 ). That extra oxygen helps it oxidize and disinfect things. Most hydrogen peroxide sold commercially is around a 3%-9% mixture of hydrogen peroxide to water. Anything over 9% could be toxic if inhaled or if it comes in contact with skin and should be avoided for this drain-cleaning DIY.

How does it work to clear a drain? We'll get into that, but first, note that hydrogen peroxide should never be combined with vinegar. This pairing results in a highly corrosive acid that could harm you and your household plumbing. Also remember to never mix anything with bleach. And just to be on the safe side, go ahead and grab your goggles before proceeding.