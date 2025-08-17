Why You Might Want To Stop Mixing Vinegar And Baking Soda For Cleaning

Take a look at any DIY cleaning solution list of ways to naturally clean your home, and you'll see one combo come up over and over again: baking soda and white vinegar. This duo is supposed to be able to tackle a myriad of household troubles, from removing hard water stains from faucets to making your silverware sparkle like new. When combined, baking soda and white vinegar make satisfying, fizzing bubbles. When we see bubbles, most of us assume there's some sort of cleaning action happening, but despite the popularity of these two ingredients being used together, they probably aren't as powerful as you've been led to believe.

That's because baking soda and vinegar are opposites on the pH scale, meaning baking soda is a lightly alkaline powder, while vinegar is acidic. Many people reasonably assume this is perfect, because you can harness the power of both alkaline and acidic cleaning solutions at once, but that's not the case. Instead, the two react upon contact, neutralizing any possible chemical powers. Rendered useless, they dissolve into nothing more than carbon dioxide (responsible for those fizzing bubbles), good old fashioned water, and salt. Essentially, you've got salty club soda, not the world's strongest DIY cleaner. There's no major health risk if you do decide to mix the two, but why work harder when you can work smarter? Thankfully, there are still a number of ways to effectively use these everyday ingredients in your cleaning routine.