Use A Dollar Tree Pool Noodle To Create A Gorgeous Christmas Centerpiece In Minutes
Even if you've trimmed the Christmas tree, wrapped all the gifts, and baked an entire village of gingerbread men, your holiday display may feel incomplete if your dining table is looking sparse. Though you could build a Christmas tree from thrifted glassware to brighten up this space, you might need a faster project if guests are already on their way to your house. In this type of situation, take inspiration from Instagram user @littlepettitpad and reach for a foam pool noodle, some spare ornaments, and a few other supplies you're likely to find in your home or at your local Dollar Tree. They're all you need to create a dazzling seasonal centerpiece in minutes.
Get one 54-inch Foam Pool Noodle, a 5-inch Clear Round Glass Floral Vase, and several pieces of faux greenery. Dollar Tree's Christmas floral offerings include sprigs of artificial holly, pine, cedar, and more. If you don't have any ornaments left over from decorating your tree, grab a few packs of red, green, and gold Christmas House Handpainted Ornaments or any other baubles that catch your eye. You could also pick up other embellishments to add some visual contrast to the mix, like the Iced Berry Floral Branch, or faux pinecones.
Crafting and customizing your holiday centerpiece
You can build your festive centerpiece in a matter of minutes, with the pool noodle acting as floral foam. Slice the noodle a few inches taller than the vase and position it in the center of the vessel. Surround it with ornaments, which will help hold it in place. Keep filling the vase until the ornaments almost reach the top. Then, push the stems of your florals into the foam, making sure to cover any part of it that's not hugged by ornaments. Alternate bits of faux pine or cedar with pieces of vining greenery for an appealing blend of shapes and textures. Soon, you'll have the perfect festive centerpiece for your Christmas dinner table. Have a few supplies left over? Try your hand at one of these other creative DIY Christmas decorations.
Consider customizing this craft to complement your dining room's decor or even celebrate a different season. You could swap red and green ornaments for Dollar Tree's silver Crafter's Square Jingle Bells to create a conversation-starter with a more neutral color scheme. Or, put together a woodsy centerpiece, using pinecones as the vase filler and a blend of pine sprigs and eucalyptus vines on the noodle. When the weather warms up, attach spring flowers to the pool noodle and pour colorful plastic eggs into the vase to make an eye-catching Easter centerpiece.