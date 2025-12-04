Use A Dollar Tree Pool Noodle To Create A Gorgeous Christmas Centerpiece In Minutes

Even if you've trimmed the Christmas tree, wrapped all the gifts, and baked an entire village of gingerbread men, your holiday display may feel incomplete if your dining table is looking sparse. Though you could build a Christmas tree from thrifted glassware to brighten up this space, you might need a faster project if guests are already on their way to your house. In this type of situation, take inspiration from Instagram user @littlepettitpad and reach for a foam pool noodle, some spare ornaments, and a few other supplies you're likely to find in your home or at your local Dollar Tree. They're all you need to create a dazzling seasonal centerpiece in minutes.

Get one 54-inch Foam Pool Noodle, a 5-inch Clear Round Glass Floral Vase, and several pieces of faux greenery. Dollar Tree's Christmas floral offerings include sprigs of artificial holly, pine, cedar, and more. If you don't have any ornaments left over from decorating your tree, grab a few packs of red, green, and gold Christmas House Handpainted Ornaments or any other baubles that catch your eye. You could also pick up other embellishments to add some visual contrast to the mix, like the Iced Berry Floral Branch, or faux pinecones.