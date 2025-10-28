The Elegant Thrift Store Upcycle That Turns Glassware Into DIY Christmas Tree Decor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the best parts of the holiday season is making DIY Christmas decorations. Even if you have plenty of festive decor for your own home, gifting a handmade creation is a thoughtful way to show a loved one you care while also showing off your crafting talents. Plus, DIY decor that upcycles thrifted materials tends to be both inexpensive and eco-friendly. In many cases, the glassware sections of thrift shops are filled with all kinds of items waiting for a new purpose. On your next trip to your favorite secondhand store, fill your shopping basket with glass plates and bowls of different sizes to make an elegant illuminated glass Christmas tree for your shelf or someone else's. Once you get home, grab your craft supplies and get started on transforming these items into a gorgeous holiday decoration.

The process for making this glistening glass tree involves lots of stacking and gluing. To safely glue together plates and other dishes you've selected for this project, choose a strong, glass-friendly product such as E6000 230010 Craft Adhesive. Also, you'll want a level; it can help ensure that your tree doesn't end up looking like the Leaning Tower of Pisa. If you're planning to use battery-operated fairy lights — Arceleo 50 LED Warm White String Lights, for instance — round up some spare Christmas ornaments, too. They're handy for hiding the battery pack. Now, let's get to stacking.