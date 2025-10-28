The Elegant Thrift Store Upcycle That Turns Glassware Into DIY Christmas Tree Decor
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
One of the best parts of the holiday season is making DIY Christmas decorations. Even if you have plenty of festive decor for your own home, gifting a handmade creation is a thoughtful way to show a loved one you care while also showing off your crafting talents. Plus, DIY decor that upcycles thrifted materials tends to be both inexpensive and eco-friendly. In many cases, the glassware sections of thrift shops are filled with all kinds of items waiting for a new purpose. On your next trip to your favorite secondhand store, fill your shopping basket with glass plates and bowls of different sizes to make an elegant illuminated glass Christmas tree for your shelf or someone else's. Once you get home, grab your craft supplies and get started on transforming these items into a gorgeous holiday decoration.
The process for making this glistening glass tree involves lots of stacking and gluing. To safely glue together plates and other dishes you've selected for this project, choose a strong, glass-friendly product such as E6000 230010 Craft Adhesive. Also, you'll want a level; it can help ensure that your tree doesn't end up looking like the Leaning Tower of Pisa. If you're planning to use battery-operated fairy lights — Arceleo 50 LED Warm White String Lights, for instance — round up some spare Christmas ornaments, too. They're handy for hiding the battery pack. Now, let's get to stacking.
Crafting and customizing your glassware Christmas tree
To make a stack of glass plates and bowls resemble a Christmas tree, you'll need to flip most of these dishes upside-down as you glue them together. Start your stack with an overturned bowl for a sturdy base. It should also be roomy enough to hold a candle or a fairy-light battery pack. From there, add an upside-down plate and then a bowl with a smaller diameter than the plate. As you build higher, alternate plates and bowls. Use smaller and smaller pieces as you approach the top to give your tree a tapered look. A reused glass yogurt jar could even work in the place of the final bowl. Then, affix your tree topper to a small, tall bowl at the stack's apex. While Instagram user @asmalllife uses a star-shaped candleholder they thrifted, you can use a small ornament or any other small item that the light would shine through. The last step is to wind your lights around your upcycled glass tree.
If you'd like a tree with bright colors, you could choose colored glassware at the thrift store or coat clear dishes with a see-through paint, like glass paint. Choose a deep green for a traditional look, or frost the edges of each dish with a snowy white paint to create a sense of ambiance. Another idea is to mix acrylic enamel pastel paint with Mod Podge to create a sea glass effect. To make your tree suitable for all kinds of occasions, paint each layer of dishes a different color. You could even paint colorful ornaments onto your tree. An even simpler option is illuminating your creation with colored fairy lights.