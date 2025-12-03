Don't Let Winter Wreck Your Hoya Plants! Keep Them Thriving With These Tips

If there is any plant that benefits most from being indoors for the wintertime, it's hoyas. Regardless of which of the 550 different types of hoya you find yourself growing, leaving them outdoors in the winter is a recipe for disaster. Hoyas are excellent year-round houseplants as they offer up luscious flowers and beautiful green vines that don't actually overtake your space. Still, there are a few care tips you should be aware of that will keep your hoya plants thriving throughout the winter.

The primary things you need to be focused on in the winter are your hoya's requirements for light and temperature. These plants do not like harsh, direct light, but instead prefer bright indirect light. This makes it ideal to place nearby south, west, or east facing windows in your house, as these are the ones that get the most sun.Temperature is another huge factor to a hoya's happiness. They like warmth, and in the outdoors thrive in the warmest of USDA hardiness zones at or above Zone 9.

If you live in lower zones, hoyas are indoors only plants that cannot be in an environment that dips below 60 degrees Fahrenheit. Stable temperatures are vital for indoor plant care during the winter. Keep hoyas away from cold windows and anywhere in your home known to have a draft. These two steps are critical to get right, but will mean absolutely nothing if you don't provide hoyas with the thing they like most of all: humidity.