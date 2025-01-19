Vining Houseplants That Won't Take Over Your Home

Houseplants have many benefits. They add a punch of color to any decor, some smell nice, and they can remove toxins from the air, making your home a healthier place. There's even research that suggests indoor plants can lift your mood, enhance concentration, and boost productivity. You can grow lush, tropical houseplants year-round, while outside your window are brown, dying plants and snow-covered ground.

Vining plants are a great addition to your indoor plant arsenal you may have overlooked. They aren't just for covering walls or climbing gazebos. There are vining plants that are easily contained, such as stringing succulents and smaller varieties of monstera and hoyas. These houseplants add greenery to your home without pushing it to "Grey Gardens" levels.

There are two varieties of vining plants: climbing and trailing, the difference being that one grows up and one grows down. Climbing plants can grow up a decorative trellis, or in a pot with structural support. Trailing houseplants look great in hanging baskets, on a mantel, or cascading down a bookshelf. Both varieties offer a range of species that thrive in various conditions and for various degrees of owner — whether you have a green thumb or you're a plant-growing novice.