The Unexpected Black Tea Hack That Makes Dirty Glass Shower Doors Sparkle & Shine

To clean your shower doors using tea, start by steeping plain black tea bags in water. You can use hot water to make it steep faster, but, in that case, you'll also need to wait for it to cool down before using it. If you like collecting things for tea people, you may have a fancy kettle you can use, but plain tap water will work just as well. Fresh or used bags are fine, as the tea doesn't need to be super strong to work as a cleaner. Once the tea is made and cooled to room temperature, you can pour it into a bowl or spray bottle. Add any other cleaning additives like lemon juice or vinegar, or introduce some essential oils to give your cleaning mixture a specific smell. You should avoid some of the usual tea ingredients, though. After all, you don't want sugar or milk drying on your shower door!

Next, spray the glass or dip your sponge into the bowl and wipe the shower doors down with the tea mixture. Treat it just like you would any other cleaning solution. Rub gently but firmly, removing all the grime. Then, wipe the surface down with a dry cloth to finish the job. If you don't feel like making a full pot of tea, you can also use the tea bag itself — simply rub the used, damp tea bag over the glass door like it's a bar of soap. Since tea bags are normally smaller than a sponge or rag, this method is probably more efficient for handling smaller areas and spot treatments.