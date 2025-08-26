The Simple Trick That Makes Cleaning Soap Scum Off Glass Shower Doors A Breeze

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Your shiny, clean glass shower door is suddenly haunted by ghostly white hard water stains. Where do they come from? Are they apparitions from the nether world? No, there is a simple scientific explanation for them: As water evaporates on your shower door, it leaves behind the minerals, and those were dissolved in the water. It can even clog PVC pipes. That residue, known as hard water stains, soap scum, or lime scale, can be difficult to remove once established. These mineral deposits are mostly calcium and magnesium mixed with soap residue and stick to the glass like glue, they are notoriously difficult to remove. But thankfully, science is here to help you get rid of them with a minimum of muss and fuss with a remedy that is sitting right in your pantry: baking soda.

Before we get to explaining this home cleaning hack, there is no shame in using commercially produced products to remove the soap and mineral deposits. One inexpensive and effective product is CLR Calcium, Lime and Rust remover — it's under $6 at Amazon. Mix it half and half with water and scrub away with a microfiber cloth. These watermarks should be dealt with sooner rather than later. If allowed to linger, it becomes ever more difficult to clean your shower doors. Plus, the chemicals in the product might be too harsh and a cause for concern. Which is why the baking soda trick is so very handy.