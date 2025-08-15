The Easy And Affordable Cleaning Hack That Will Make Your Bathtub Sparkle

Fiberglass has a different cleaning process, so determining if your tub is made from fiberglass is important. The best way to know is if you have documentation. If you bought the tub or if the homebuilder or previous homeowner can tell you. Otherwise, examine the tub. Are the edges of the tub thin? That is a fiberglass clue. Tap on the tub with your knuckle — does it sound hollow? That is another indication. (If it is hollow sounding with thick edges, it is likely acrylic.) And finally, if the side of the tub is easily flexed, that is another fiberglass characteristic. Cast iron or steel? Check with a magnet,

Fiberglass is the least durable, but most affordable, of the three types of tubs. Affordability is one reason many homeowners choose fiberglass bathtubs. To clean, start by wetting the tub and then spray the surface with a 50/50 mixture of vinegar and water. Sprinkle baking soda on the tub and allow it to sit there for at least ten minutes. With a wet microfiber cloth, scrub the surface until clean. Rinse the tub thoroughly. With all of these tub types and cleaning methods, it is important to clean your tub regularly, a minimum of once per week.

Finally, although the above method puts baking soda on a vinegar wet tub, it does so for the fizzy chemical reaction it creates. In general, mixing baking soda and vinegar to make a cleaning solution is a poor idea, despite hundreds of online articles recommending it. In fact, mixing the two counteracts their inherent cleaning properties as one is a base and the other an acid. Mix them together and you get a neutral liquid not useful for cleaning.