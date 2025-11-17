If You Put Aluminum Foil In Your Microwave, Here's What Will Happen

The above is what happens to organic molecules. What happens when those microwaves intersect with aluminum foil? Well, the microwave energy striking aluminum foil — in specific orientations — will attract and excite the electrons, creating a buildup of electricity. If the foil is crinkled you will see electrical sparks jumping from one peak to the next. Those sparks become a fire danger as they can ignite flammable materials or gases.

Another possible event is that the foil may redirect the microwave energy into the output port and cause a short circuit in the magnetron. We are not talking explosions, but fire is still a possibility, and serious repair will be required. Never use a damaged microwave.

The general idea of not putting aluminum foil in the microwave is well known. The confusion comes from the fact that in small amounts and in flat presentations you can put aluminum foil in the microwave, and it can be helpful. (Be careful to keep the edges of the aluminum foil 1 inch away from the sides of the oven.) But, in general, it is best to be avoided. Use glass and microwave safe ceramic instead. Be very careful with plastics to avoid consuming micro plastics created by the microwave.