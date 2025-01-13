Telltale Signs You Need To Stop Using Your Microwave Immediately
If you're like many homeowners these days, you have a microwave and use it often — for some people, maybe even more than a stove or oven. While microwaves are a convenient appliance to have in the kitchen due to their innate ability to heat and reheat meals quickly and easily, you should be careful when using them. Microwaves aren't without their dangers, and if utilized improperly, they can potentially cause both household fires and personal injuries.
The microwave in your home should always be used correctly, so supervise your kids while they are heating food up in this appliance. Never heat non-microwave safe materials such as metal in the microwave. You should also avoid using an extension cord to power it, since it could potentially overheat and become a fire hazard. In addition to these safety practices, you should also stop using your microwave once it's past its prime. If your microwave shows certain signs of aging, damage, and malfunctioning, stop using it and replace it with a newer model instead. Performance issues and the presence of sparks, smoke, and foul smells are all signs you should stop using your microwave immediately.
Functionality problems that should immediately raise your eyebrows
If your microwave doesn't function correctly anymore, then it's a clear sign that you should discontinue its use. Take note if your microwave seems to be taking longer than it should to get the job done. This means that your microwave's magnetron, the component that generates heat, is probably failing. When this part fails, the microwave can lose power over time and will lack efficiency.
Other things you should look out for are strange noises and buzzing. Similarly, if you notice a burning smell or another toxic scent, or worse yet, sparks and smoke, it can also be an indication that your microwave is damaged. If you notice any of these signs, then the internal parts of your microwave oven may be damaged. At this point, your microwave will have become a serious fire hazard, so you should unplug it from the wall and stop using it.
Other reasons you may want to consider a microwave replacement
While they're not as dramatic as odd smells, weird sounds, and smoke, there are other signs that you should stop using your microwave ASAP as well. Take note if there is any physical damage. If you see a bent or damaged door or if the hinges and seal have been damaged, the safety switch may be failing and this can be a risk to your well-being.
You should also look for rust in the microwave, and if it's present, it's also a sign that you need to make a change in your kitchen. Rust can develop into holes in the metal and can cause radiation to bleed through the appliance when in use. Also, if the microwave controls don't work correctly, the appliance may have electrical damage and there may be problems with internal components.
Keep in mind that microwaves last 10 years on average, so if it has aged that much, it's probably time for an update. You'll want to start looking at the many other types of microwaves that are available and choose an appropriate replacement for your home.