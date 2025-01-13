Telltale Signs You Need To Stop Using Your Microwave Immediately

If you're like many homeowners these days, you have a microwave and use it often — for some people, maybe even more than a stove or oven. While microwaves are a convenient appliance to have in the kitchen due to their innate ability to heat and reheat meals quickly and easily, you should be careful when using them. Microwaves aren't without their dangers, and if utilized improperly, they can potentially cause both household fires and personal injuries.

The microwave in your home should always be used correctly, so supervise your kids while they are heating food up in this appliance. Never heat non-microwave safe materials such as metal in the microwave. You should also avoid using an extension cord to power it, since it could potentially overheat and become a fire hazard. In addition to these safety practices, you should also stop using your microwave once it's past its prime. If your microwave shows certain signs of aging, damage, and malfunctioning, stop using it and replace it with a newer model instead. Performance issues and the presence of sparks, smoke, and foul smells are all signs you should stop using your microwave immediately.