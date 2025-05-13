Why You Should Throw Out Your Plastic Wrap And The Best Alternatives To Use

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The use of plastic wrap –- found in kitchens everywhere — is being reexamined in light of new research and the increasing health concerns regarding problem chemicals; phthalates, microplastics, and nano plastics. There is no question that plastic wrap has provided benefits to food preservation and sanitation. Storage to keep food fresh longer is a universal problem and the FDA considers plastic wrap to be a safe product. But new studies looking at the chemicals used in plastic wrap and plastic food containers have rung alarm bells, resulting in editorial coverage by national news organizations. One specific study published in eBiostudies, part of The Lancet, identified phthalates to be an important component in plastic wraps and plastic food containers. This was an observational study that made use of many other published findings, in their conclusion, they associated 350,000 deaths worldwide from heart disease from the chemicals in plastic wrap and plastic food containers. Heating food in plastic containers increases the transfer of dangerous chemicals. Microwaving food in a plastic container covered in plastic wrap is the poster child for dangerous chemical exposure during cooking.

Additionally, a study published in the journal Clinical Psychopharmacology and Neuroscience showed that BPA (Bisphenol A) exposure, another common component of plastic wrap and food containers, is possibly linked to poor cognitive outcomes in children and exacerbating behavioral problems in children with ADHD. (However, it should be noted that further studies were needed for definitive evidence.) With those studies in mind, it is only common sense that you should throw your plastic wrap away and look for healthier alternatives to keep your food safe.