Stop Tossing Stained clothes—Here's How To Remove Stains With Stuff You Already Have

It might be tempting to get rid of old, stained clothes — especially when it means you get the chance to buy something new — but, most of the time, that shirt with pizza sauce on it is actually salvegable. So, unless your shirts, pants, hoodies, or jackets are entirely destroyed by massive, long-set stains, you should save yourself the money of replacing them. You can typically remove set-in stains with a variety of different methods, using everyday items laying around your home.

Stains set into your clothes because they're exposed to the heat of your dryer – so the first thing you should do is take some time to thoroughly check them before you next do laundry. However, for the items that have already snuck through, you can use items such as vinegar, lemon juice, baking soda, and cornstarch to get those nasty stains and odors out.