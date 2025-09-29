Make Your Clothes Look Freshly Dry-Cleaned With An Easy Laundry Trick
With the development of both clothing materials and washing machine technology over the years, there has been a decline in the need for professional laundry services, specifically dry cleaning. However, if you are looking to dress to impress, the freshly dry-cleaned look is the way to go. When you want to look especially put together and don't have time or money to run to the dry cleaner, there is a much cheaper and life-changing laundry hack — starching. Starching is a popular way to give clothing structure and prevent creasing during wear, specifically shirts made with cotton or linen, which are particularly prone to wrinkling. If you want a cheap and natural solution, you can actually make your own starch from a common kitchen staple: cornstarch.
An extremely fine powder, cornstarch is a cooking and baking staple, but it's also great at adding structure to fabrics. To make your own cornstarch spray, you'll just need a spray bottle, cornstarch, and a bowl with a pouring spout for mixing. In the bowl, add a quarter cup of cold water and a few tablespoons of cornstarch, then mix to combine. Take care to get rid of any clumps before adding the mixture to a spray bottle. Top the spray bottle off with water until it's full, and you've got your own DIY starching solution.
You can also boil the mixture to further reduce any clumps. Just be sure to let it cool fully before transferring it to a spray bottle. You can also add essential oil to the solution to give the spray a light fragrance. As cornstarch is a food product, store the bottle in the fridge for up to two weeks.
The benefits of a spray-on cornstarch solution
Starching clothing has been around since as early as the 14th century, but it became popularized in 16th-century Europe — especially for making those signature collars stick out straight. Nowadays, there are three main types of starch: liquid, powder, and spray. Though liquid and powder starch have been around longer, if you are looking for the fastest and easiest option, you will want to go for spray starch. While the other options must be used in the washing process, cornstarch spray can be used on dry fabrics without needing to wash them before use. So, you can easily spray, iron, and be on your way.
Spray the starch onto the clothing in an even layer, a couple of inches away from the fabric. Allow the clothing to sit for a few minutes, as this will help ensure that the starch sinks in. Since the white particles of cornstarch can sometimes leave a visible residue, spray it on the inside of the clothing for darker colors to prevent any blotching or uneven appearances. Set the iron to the appropriate heat setting for the material of your fabric, and iron as usual. Once fully ironed, hang the piece to dry and cool completely for best results before wearing.
To starch or not to starch? It depends on the material
While this natural starching solution works well for some materials, there are some you should keep far, far away from the stiffening solution. Synthetic materials, as well as silk and wool, should never be starched. Not only will it not have the intended effect, but it could actually permanently negatively impact the fabric. Likewise, knits should never be ironed, as the process can crush the fibers and even permanently damage the piece.
Speaking of damage, even materials that are intended to be starched should be treated in moderation. Over-starching and starching too frequently can actually lead the fibers to break down faster, as it makes them brittle and more prone to wear. When it comes to ironing, the best practice is to use an ironing board with a heat-reflective cover. If you don't have one at your disposal, there are quite a few creative options as to what you can iron your clothes on if you don't have an ironing board.