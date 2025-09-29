Make Your Clothes Look Freshly Dry-Cleaned With An Easy Laundry Trick

With the development of both clothing materials and washing machine technology over the years, there has been a decline in the need for professional laundry services, specifically dry cleaning. However, if you are looking to dress to impress, the freshly dry-cleaned look is the way to go. When you want to look especially put together and don't have time or money to run to the dry cleaner, there is a much cheaper and life-changing laundry hack — starching. Starching is a popular way to give clothing structure and prevent creasing during wear, specifically shirts made with cotton or linen, which are particularly prone to wrinkling. If you want a cheap and natural solution, you can actually make your own starch from a common kitchen staple: cornstarch.

An extremely fine powder, cornstarch is a cooking and baking staple, but it's also great at adding structure to fabrics. To make your own cornstarch spray, you'll just need a spray bottle, cornstarch, and a bowl with a pouring spout for mixing. In the bowl, add a quarter cup of cold water and a few tablespoons of cornstarch, then mix to combine. Take care to get rid of any clumps before adding the mixture to a spray bottle. Top the spray bottle off with water until it's full, and you've got your own DIY starching solution.

You can also boil the mixture to further reduce any clumps. Just be sure to let it cool fully before transferring it to a spray bottle. You can also add essential oil to the solution to give the spray a light fragrance. As cornstarch is a food product, store the bottle in the fridge for up to two weeks.