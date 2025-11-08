Say Goodbye To Rakes: This Neat Tool Makes Cleaning Up Leaves Faster And Easier

Though raking fallen leaves may start as an enjoyable yardwork task, it can quickly become overwhelming — especially if you're dealing with loads of mature trees, limited mobility, or an overstuffed schedule. Fortunately, there are several rake-free ways to clean up leaves, freeing up time for the autumn activities you enjoy most. Mowing your leaves instead of raking them adds soil-nourishing mulch to your lawn, but it's not for everyone. For instance, you may want to save dried leaves if you have a compost pile that needs a reliable source of carbon-rich materials during the winter. So, if you're amassing a large leaf reserve or crave the tidy look of leaf-free grass, consider buying a lawn sweeper. This easy-to-use tool can also pick up scattered sticks, grass clippings, and other materials you'd normally have to rake up.

You're likely to find two main styles of lawn sweepers at the home improvement store. In a nutshell, some are meant to be pushed and some are meant to be pulled. Often called tow-behinds, the lawn sweepers you pull are typically larger than those you push. Tow-behinds also attach to riding mowers, which drastically reduces the physical labor of leaf cleanup. Pulling one of these across your grass causes a set of brushes between the wheels to spin. The spinning brushes then grab fallen leaves and toss them into a hopper attached to the sweeper. In other words, a tow-behind sweeper operates a bit like a vacuum with a brush roller. A push sweeper works in a similar way, but the spinning results from the user moving the contraption forward from behind. Lots of people find push mowers simpler to steer.