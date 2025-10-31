The Easy Cleaning Trick That Brings Water-Stained Wooden Cabinets Back To Life

White water stains are defects created in the film of a finish and are the result of water sitting on the surface, penetrating the finish through scratches or other flaws in the film coat. Examples of film coats are clear wood finishes, such as lacquer, polyurethane, shellac, and varnish. They lay on top of the wood and are meant to protect the wood itself from damage and discoloration. Water stains are flaws contained within the film that reflect the light differently than the rest of the finish, creating ghostly white discolorations.

If the water stain is stubborn, you may want to use the mayonnaise wood-cleaning hack to see if it can fade the stain's appearance. Apply a slather of mayonnaise on top of the water mark, leave it overnight, and clean it off in the morning. With luck, the oils in the mayonnaise will fill the water stain flaws. But know this: You may not be able to remove 100% of water stains, such as dark water stains.

With dark water stains, the ones that darken the wood fibers, the task is much harder. Dark water stains occur when water seeps completely through the finish to the wood fibers below. The minerals in the water react with the tannins in the wood, turning the fibers very dark. To remove them, you would need to sand away the finish as well as the darkened wood fibers and then reapply a finish, making it a more challenging cleaning task.