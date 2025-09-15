The Kitchen Ingredient That Makes Removing Water Stains From Wood Furniture A Breeze
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Water stains, the white-looking discolorations on wooden furniture, are fairly common. They are caused by water penetrating the finish (the film coat) applied to nearly all of our wooden furniture, and creating voids in the finish. The voids are small pockets that were made by moisture penetrating into the film coat, then evaporating. We see them because the light bounces off water-stained areas differently than the surrounding finish. As a professional woodworker, I have applied gallons of finish to various furniture projects. Because of that knowledge and experience, I've been asked how to remove water stains many times. There are of course countless products that are made to remove water stains, but you likely have something at home in your kitchen that just might do the trick and save you a trip to the hardware store! Mayonnaise. It's not just for a BLT!
Before I tell you how to use the mayo, you should know a bit more about water stains before you start. Most importantly, there are two types of water stains. The light-colored ones we've been discussing thus far, and dark water stains. There is a big difference between the two. The light colored stains are, as I have described, a breakdown of the film coat finish. Common film coats include shellac, varnish, lacquer, and polyurethanes. Dark water stains are also caused by water, but in this case, the water has penetrated through the finish to the wood fibers. There, the minerals in the water have reacted with the tannins in the wood. That chemical reaction has actually changed the color of the wood fibers. The dark water stains are more complicated and difficult to fix.
Don't hold the mayo please
Using using mayonnaise in a surprising way, to remove light water stains, is a real thing, no matter how quirky it sounds. The reason it works is that it helps disguise those little pockets or voids in the film coat. The oil in the mayo fills the pockets. It does not truly repair the finish, but can hide the finish flaws reasonably well. You should also know that 100% success in eliminating water stains is not a guarantee, regardless of whether you are using a homemade technique or a product you buy at the store. The good news is that you should absolutely be able to improve the situation.
To use the mayo trick start by cleaning the distressed area with water and a bit of dishwashing liquid using a soft cloth. Then, with something like a synthetic scratchy pad or even just a paper towel, rub the area where the stain is most prevalent. Rub on some mayonnaise precisely on the stain, followed by a good dollop of mayo over the whole area. Let it sit for several hours, preferably overnight. Clean up the area when time is up, and check out the stain. If it's still there, repeat the whole process from cleaning to slathering on the mayo. With luck, there will be a significant improvement. Clean the area well and then use a product like Howard's Feed N' Wax to further improve the repair and protect the piece of furniture.
Repairing dark water spots required removing the finish and either sanding or bleaching the discolored wood fibers. Then a new layer of finish needs to be applied. It is not a small refinishing task and requires a good deal of effort and commitment.