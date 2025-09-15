The Kitchen Ingredient That Makes Removing Water Stains From Wood Furniture A Breeze

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Water stains, the white-looking discolorations on wooden furniture, are fairly common. They are caused by water penetrating the finish (the film coat) applied to nearly all of our wooden furniture, and creating voids in the finish. The voids are small pockets that were made by moisture penetrating into the film coat, then evaporating. We see them because the light bounces off water-stained areas differently than the surrounding finish. As a professional woodworker, I have applied gallons of finish to various furniture projects. Because of that knowledge and experience, I've been asked how to remove water stains many times. There are of course countless products that are made to remove water stains, but you likely have something at home in your kitchen that just might do the trick and save you a trip to the hardware store! Mayonnaise. It's not just for a BLT!

Before I tell you how to use the mayo, you should know a bit more about water stains before you start. Most importantly, there are two types of water stains. The light-colored ones we've been discussing thus far, and dark water stains. There is a big difference between the two. The light colored stains are, as I have described, a breakdown of the film coat finish. Common film coats include shellac, varnish, lacquer, and polyurethanes. Dark water stains are also caused by water, but in this case, the water has penetrated through the finish to the wood fibers. There, the minerals in the water have reacted with the tannins in the wood. That chemical reaction has actually changed the color of the wood fibers. The dark water stains are more complicated and difficult to fix.