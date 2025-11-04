Thinking Of Pressure Washing Weeds From Sidewalk Cracks? Read This First

While weeds are a common, albeit unwanted, sight in the garden, they are relatively easy to access and remove. Things get complicated when weeds start growing in your sidewalk cracks or between the pavers of your walkway. It is a very labor-intensive task to get rid of these manually. To speed up the process, you might be tempted to use a pressure washer to blast away the weeds. While this might seem like a good idea, you are going to want to read this first.

There are numerous different things around your property that you should avoid cleaning with a pressure washer. The weeds growing in your sidewalk or walkway are one of them. To be sure, the pressure washer will absolutely demolish the weeds on your sidewalk. That is without question. However, this only deals with the surface of the problem.

The thing about all types of common weeds is that they develop deep, complex root systems underground. This means that, while the catharsis of shredding the weeds to pieces with the jet shooting from the pressure washer might be fun, the truth is that you are more than likely going to reappear in a few days or weeks. This is because the pressure washer, quite literally, doesn't get to the root of the problem. It merely scratches the surface.