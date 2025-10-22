Consumer Reports Data Reveals The Most Reliable Washing Machine Brand Of 2025 So Far

Washing machines are one of those appliances that nobody really wants to think about buying. However, it is important to know what the most trusted brands are if you find yourself in the market for a new one. After all, this is the machine that is going to be keeping yours and your family's clothes clean for years to come. As such, you want to make sure what you are buying is going to stand up to the task. Recent data from Consumer Reports (CR) revealed that the LG WT8405CW washing machine (the 8405) is the most reliable washing machine of 2025.

The data set provided by CR showed that it gave the 8405 an overall score of 80. The score comes after a rigorous test, during which CR puts hundreds of swatches with hard-to-wash-off stains like soot, red wine, and hot cocoa into the machines and cycles them through multiple times. The one that did the best job was awarded the highest score.

The 8405 was noted for its washing efficiency in that it comes with automatic detergent and fabric softener dispensers, as well as temperature control and an easy-to-use dial. As an Energy Star-qualified appliance, it was also noted for its energy and water efficiency, making it CR's top green choice for washing machines. This is beneficial for buyers concerned with their machine's energy outputs.