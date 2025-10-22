Consumer Reports Data Reveals The Most Reliable Washing Machine Brand Of 2025 So Far
Washing machines are one of those appliances that nobody really wants to think about buying. However, it is important to know what the most trusted brands are if you find yourself in the market for a new one. After all, this is the machine that is going to be keeping yours and your family's clothes clean for years to come. As such, you want to make sure what you are buying is going to stand up to the task. Recent data from Consumer Reports (CR) revealed that the LG WT8405CW washing machine (the 8405) is the most reliable washing machine of 2025.
The data set provided by CR showed that it gave the 8405 an overall score of 80. The score comes after a rigorous test, during which CR puts hundreds of swatches with hard-to-wash-off stains like soot, red wine, and hot cocoa into the machines and cycles them through multiple times. The one that did the best job was awarded the highest score.
The 8405 was noted for its washing efficiency in that it comes with automatic detergent and fabric softener dispensers, as well as temperature control and an easy-to-use dial. As an Energy Star-qualified appliance, it was also noted for its energy and water efficiency, making it CR's top green choice for washing machines. This is beneficial for buyers concerned with their machine's energy outputs.
An AI-integrated washing machine
The 8405 is a top-load agitator washing machine, meaning the clothing becomes fully submerged in the water and is churned to create a thorough clean. The main disadvantage of a top loader is that they are larger and cannot be stacked, making them ineffective in small spaces. The dimensions for the 8405 are 43 x 27 x 29 inches. The wash basin itself has a 5.3 cubic foot capacity, which provides plenty of room for larger loads.
A unique feature of this washing machine model is that it comes integrated with Artificial Intelligence (AI). All modern washing machines come with computers that control the valves and actuators that clean your clothes, but the AI in the 8405 takes things a step further. It can detect the fabric texture and the load size of your laundry and then choose the best wash setting to use for it.
Reviews from buyers have been relatively positive. They've let positive reviews about the washer's water efficiency, though marks have been given on the lackluster design and the fact that the glass control interface can very easily be smudged or difficult to see in certain light. The listing price for the LG WT8405CW comes in at a hefty $1,349 or $1,449, depending on if you want white or black. Numerous outlets, like Best Buy or Home Depot, will offer seasonal percentage discounts that can get you this reliable washing machine for under $1,000.