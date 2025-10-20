The Popular Plant You Won't Want In Your Yard If You Want To Keep Ticks Away

If there is one creature absolutely no one wants to see crawling up their leg, it's the tick. These small, blood-sucking critters are responsible for spreading a number of different diseases, including, but not limited to, Lyme disease, babesiosis, Bourbon virus, Heartland virus, and anaplasmosis. Nearly all of these diseases can affect people for a lifetime. Some even cause death. And while you can make any number of DIY tick repellents, you might want to look at the plants you have in your yard first, like the Japanese barberry (Berberis thunbergii).

Japanese barberry is an invasive plant that was first introduced into the United States in 1875. It has since spread across the eastern and midwestern states as an ornamental plant. A shrub that doesn't tend to exceed 4 feet in height, Japanese barberry is known for its clusters of creamy spring blooms and bright red summer fruit. Owing to the fact that it grows in tight clumps, the Japanese barberry creates a perfect sheltering environment for numerous different types of animals. This includes small mammals like birds and field mice, but also harmful insects like ticks. So, you'll need to be careful if you have a Japanese barberry plant in your yard, as you could easily end up with a tick attached to you.