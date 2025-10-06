The Tried And True Way To Kill Weeds Growing In Gravel When All Else Fails

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Weeds. Spray 'em, stomp 'em, or mow them — yet somehow, you still have weeds! Gallons of ink have been spilled and trillions of pixels have been expended teaching us how to get rid of weeds for good, yet they keep coming back. But as persistent as weeds are, so are humans in our efforts to keep them at bay. What's the best way to get rid of weeds? There is one technique for killing weeds that some may find extreme, but others will eagerly embrace – using a garden torch to burn the weeds dead. This is an especially powerful and practical technique for ridding gravel of weeds. The gravel is impervious to the heat, and the flame can even incinerate the roots. This is also true for concrete sidewalks and driveways.

What is a garden torch? There are many versions of torches, but they all typically have a long wand with a head where the propane burns. The wand itself will have a handle and a way to connect to a source of propane. Some versions, like the Easitaly Weed Torch, allow smaller propane bottles to attach directly to the handle and wand. Others have a hose that goes from the handle to a larger, stationary tank of propane.

Propane is a highly flammable product; it is a liquid under higher pressures but a gas at typical atmospheric pressures. When burned it can reach 3,596-degrees Fahrenheit. (Stinking hot!) Using the torch is easy. You ignite and adjust the flame, holding it over the weed until it burns up. The blue section is the hottest section of the flame so make sure it's in contact with the weeds. Wear closed toe shoes and long pants for additional safety.