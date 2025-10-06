The Tried And True Way To Kill Weeds Growing In Gravel When All Else Fails
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Weeds. Spray 'em, stomp 'em, or mow them — yet somehow, you still have weeds! Gallons of ink have been spilled and trillions of pixels have been expended teaching us how to get rid of weeds for good, yet they keep coming back. But as persistent as weeds are, so are humans in our efforts to keep them at bay. What's the best way to get rid of weeds? There is one technique for killing weeds that some may find extreme, but others will eagerly embrace – using a garden torch to burn the weeds dead. This is an especially powerful and practical technique for ridding gravel of weeds. The gravel is impervious to the heat, and the flame can even incinerate the roots. This is also true for concrete sidewalks and driveways.
What is a garden torch? There are many versions of torches, but they all typically have a long wand with a head where the propane burns. The wand itself will have a handle and a way to connect to a source of propane. Some versions, like the Easitaly Weed Torch, allow smaller propane bottles to attach directly to the handle and wand. Others have a hose that goes from the handle to a larger, stationary tank of propane.
Propane is a highly flammable product; it is a liquid under higher pressures but a gas at typical atmospheric pressures. When burned it can reach 3,596-degrees Fahrenheit. (Stinking hot!) Using the torch is easy. You ignite and adjust the flame, holding it over the weed until it burns up. The blue section is the hottest section of the flame so make sure it's in contact with the weeds. Wear closed toe shoes and long pants for additional safety.
Pros and cons of killing weeds with a garden torch
There are some dandy upsides to using a garden torch to kill weeds. One of the best is that you don't need to bend over to get rid of those weeds, as you do when hand-pulling. Another benefit of the garden torch is that you are not spreading herbicide or any other chemicals, so it's better for the environment. You are also able to be highly selective regarding which plant you want to kill, as it won't spread to other plants as other weed-killing mixtures do.
As mentioned, especially in an environment such as gravel or concrete, the extremely hot flame will completely kill the weed, roots and all. You can use the torch in other settings, like mulch or garden soil, but the insulating qualities of the organic material may prevent the flame from reaching the roots with enough heat to kill them.
On the other hand, no system is perfect. Surprisingly, incinerating weeds takes longer than simply applying an herbicide spray because you need to burn each individual weed completely, and it's at least as time-consuming as pulling weeds by hand. Plus, because you are literally playing with fire, you could start an unintended fire, and it is also possible to burn yourself. Take precautions and have plenty of water around for safety's sake. Finally, be sure to avoid burning poison ivy, oak, and sumac, as the fire will release their noxious toxins into the smoke.