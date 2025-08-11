The Outdated Kitchen Cabinet Color That Can Tank The Value Of Your Home
One of the most frustrating realities for homeowners is that trends come and go, and what was once seen as chic and universally stylish, will inevitably become generic and outdated. And so is the story of gray kitchen cabinets. Once the darling of modern minimalist kitchens and house-flipping shows, gray cupboards are now falling out of favor with both designers and buyers. So you may want to rethink things if you currently have gray cabinets and are about to list your home, or if you're deciding on paint swatches before doing a kitchen renovation.
For a period of time, gray seemed like an easy neutral choice that wasn't as bright as pure white or dramatic as black, and didn't have the same bland reputation as beige. But, according to experts, gray now reads as bland, cold, and outdated. As interior designer Francesca Grace says (via Real Simple), "I steer clear of overly minimal, gray-everything spaces," adding, "That trend has had its moment, but now it just reads as cold and lifeless — and emotion is everything when selling a home." There's also a sense that gray kitchens feel builder-grade, which homeowners and buyers alike are trying to avoid. All of these reasons contribute to gray cabinets being one of the home design trends you won't see much of after 2025. Instead, homeowners and buyers alike are looking to make homes more colorful and full of character.
The best alternatives to gray cabinets
There are some tips and tricks you can try to provide an updated, thoughtful twist on the maligned "Millennial Gray" look that is still resell-savvy. Part of what makes gray unappealing to some is that it often has cool undertones or lacks depth. Instead of using flat, true grays, opt for shades with gray-ish hues, but that aren't strictly gray. For example, look at Sherwin-Williams' Ripe Olive SW 6209, a smoky olive green that has broad appeal — Zillow found that homes with olive green cabinets typically sold for $1,600 more. Alternatively, one of the trendy Benjamin Moore paint colors we're loving is Cinnamon Slate 2113-40, which is a soft, muted purple-brown that can be paired with cool tones to read more neutral, or with warm woods to play up the purple tones. These are just two examples of paints that are still neutral, just with a little more color and character.
Don't overlook the importance of the paint finish. Ultra-matte finishes look great at first, but you'll find they show everything, from fingerprints to grease splatter. High gloss finishes may seem like a great alternative, but they can cheapen the look of the space. Instead, opt for a semigloss paint finish that can add some depth to the paint color as well as mask imperfections.