The Outdated Kitchen Cabinet Color That Can Tank The Value Of Your Home

One of the most frustrating realities for homeowners is that trends come and go, and what was once seen as chic and universally stylish, will inevitably become generic and outdated. And so is the story of gray kitchen cabinets. Once the darling of modern minimalist kitchens and house-flipping shows, gray cupboards are now falling out of favor with both designers and buyers. So you may want to rethink things if you currently have gray cabinets and are about to list your home, or if you're deciding on paint swatches before doing a kitchen renovation.

For a period of time, gray seemed like an easy neutral choice that wasn't as bright as pure white or dramatic as black, and didn't have the same bland reputation as beige. But, according to experts, gray now reads as bland, cold, and outdated. As interior designer Francesca Grace says (via Real Simple), "I steer clear of overly minimal, gray-everything spaces," adding, "That trend has had its moment, but now it just reads as cold and lifeless — and emotion is everything when selling a home." There's also a sense that gray kitchens feel builder-grade, which homeowners and buyers alike are trying to avoid. All of these reasons contribute to gray cabinets being one of the home design trends you won't see much of after 2025. Instead, homeowners and buyers alike are looking to make homes more colorful and full of character.