The Pool Noodle Cleaning Hack That's A Game Changer For Mopping The Floors
There are tasks will never be more than just a job needing to get done. Some may feel a bit of satisfaction from completing a job like mopping the floor, but few folks wake up in the morning energized by the realization: Oh happy day! I get to mop the floor today! Even if you're employing the grooviest new DIY cleaning solution for your spin mop. Regardless of the genius floor cleaning hacks you may have learned, mopping the floor is just a job that needs to be done. If there are dogs and children in your home, it's a task that needs to be done even often.
Two things you need to mop a floor are water and a mop. The water will require a bucket, be it fancy or basic. And believe it or not, getting the water into that bucket can sometimes be a problem. That's where our favorite DIY product of all time, the pool noodle, comes to the rescue. What's the problem? Let's say you have a laundry sink, and you put your bucket under the tap, filling it with 3 gallons of water. At around 8 ½ pounds per gallon, you'll now need to lift 25 ½ pounds up over the edge of the laundry sink and set it gently down on the floor. That's too heavy for many folks, or more frustrating than that, you have no laundry sink or other waterspout your bucket will fit under. All you want to do is get the floor cleaned but now you have to mess around to fill your bucket. If only you had a short foam hose that you could use to get the water in your bucket!
Pool noodle hose hack
You guessed it. Just use a pool noodle to get the water from the faucet to a bucket on the floor. It will keep you from having to lift the bucket over a deep laundry sink's edge or from needing to use a smaller container to tediously fill your bucket. Here's how to do it. But before you start, not all pool noodles are created equally; the main difference is the diameter of the interior hole running down the length of the noodle. Select a noodle with at least a ¾-inch diameter hole. That will make it easier to slip one end over the spout on your faucet. There are short and long noodles available. Longer is better in this circumstance, as it provides more flexibility and won't inadvertently be too short for your needs. You can always cut it down if it is too long.
Place your bucket on the floor with one end of the noodle deep inside. Then slide the other end of the noodle around the spigot. This may require a bit of force, so use two hands. One on the pool noodle and the other supporting the faucet (to prevent too much stress being applied to it). Once the noodle is in place, keep one of your hands securing it in place and turn on the water. Congratulations, you've hacked your H2O from faucet to bucket, no muss, no fuss. Sadly, there is still a floor that needs to be cleaned. But whatever DIY remedy you use to clean and restore shine to your floors, you use to get the job done, you have already overcome one frustrating obstacle. The mopping will be easy.