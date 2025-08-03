The Pool Noodle Cleaning Hack That's A Game Changer For Mopping The Floors

There are tasks will never be more than just a job needing to get done. Some may feel a bit of satisfaction from completing a job like mopping the floor, but few folks wake up in the morning energized by the realization: Oh happy day! I get to mop the floor today! Even if you're employing the grooviest new DIY cleaning solution for your spin mop. Regardless of the genius floor cleaning hacks you may have learned, mopping the floor is just a job that needs to be done. If there are dogs and children in your home, it's a task that needs to be done even often.

Two things you need to mop a floor are water and a mop. The water will require a bucket, be it fancy or basic. And believe it or not, getting the water into that bucket can sometimes be a problem. That's where our favorite DIY product of all time, the pool noodle, comes to the rescue. What's the problem? Let's say you have a laundry sink, and you put your bucket under the tap, filling it with 3 gallons of water. At around 8 ½ pounds per gallon, you'll now need to lift 25 ½ pounds up over the edge of the laundry sink and set it gently down on the floor. That's too heavy for many folks, or more frustrating than that, you have no laundry sink or other waterspout your bucket will fit under. All you want to do is get the floor cleaned but now you have to mess around to fill your bucket. If only you had a short foam hose that you could use to get the water in your bucket!