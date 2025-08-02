The 5 Best Ways To Kill Weeds With Vinegar And Other Common Household Items

Unlike some sketchy homemade concoctions you'll find on the Internet, the vinegar-based herbicides you can create are remarkably effective. Add to that fact that they are environmentally kind, and it is easy to see why they are gaining popularity. Even so, as with any herbicide you apply to your lawn or garden, take the time to check with your doctor and veterinarian to be sure they are okay for children and pets. This is especially true if you upgrade to a vinegar with higher acetic acid content. Ordinary table vinegar has about 5 percent acetic acid. There are vinegars available up to 30 percent, significantly increasing plant-killing power, but also posing risk to skin, lungs, and eyes if not used properly.

As indicated, it is the acetic acid in vinegar that kills plants (not just weeds). The acid breaks down the cell structure of the plant, allowing water to seep out of the cells and killing the plant. Put normal white table vinegar in a spray bottle, and target individual plants. Vinegar kills very young plants more effectively than mature ones, so use it early in the spring or when new sprouts are starting. Vinegar isn't the only household ingredient you can use to kill weeds, though. Your pantry is surprisingly full of natural herbicides.