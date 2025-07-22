The Unexpected Salt Trick That Will Dehumidify Your Home
During warm and humid summer nights, it's always handy to use a dehumidifier to maintain a comfortable environment. A nifty appliance that drawers moisture from the air and collects it into a chamber that you can empty when needed, dehumidifiers have many advantages and can be an easy addition to any home. However, the downside about many dehumidifiers is that most require an electrical source, and in some cases it's difficult to add another appliance to a space. Furthermore, if you're ever in a situation where you can't access electricity, whether it be from a power outage or even just poor space planning, setting up and using a dehumidifier is a tough challenge.
With that said, there's a way to DIY a salt dehumidifier, specifically a rock salt-based one, that utilizes passive dehumidification processes that will help stabilize your humid and damp environment without needing a plug. For this hack, you'll need rock salt, two buckets, and a drill. Imagine those silica gel packets that maintain the freshness of your closets and handbags — a salt dehumidifier does that on a large scale. Rock salt, typically utilized to de-ice walking paths and driveways, is a sodium chloride based material that can be used as a desiccant to absorb moisture and dry out the environment. If you're ever in a situation that brings on a large influx of moisture and water — maybe a big storm or broken pipe — or if you notice the adverse effects of excess damp in places like the basement, this rock salt dehumidifier can help mitigate damage or help maintain a more comfortable environment.
How to make your DIY dehumidifier step-by-step
To craft your salt dehumidifier, grab two different sized buckets or containers. One container should be able to comfortably sit within the other, or you can drill a hole in your larger bucket to install a rod to suspend a smaller bucket from inside. Once you have this ready to go, drill a couple of small drainage holes at the bottom of the smaller bucket. Fill it with rock salt and then place it inside your bigger bucket. Moisture will be absorbed by the rock salt, and when saturated, excess water will begin dripping into the larger bucket. Over time, you'll notice that your bigger bucket is filling with the ambient moisture from the space. Empty your larger bucket of water regularly, just as you would do with an electric dehumidifier.
Since this DIY method doesn't require an energy source, it's great during times of emergencies to keep your house feeling stable even if you don't have a power source. Same can be said for RVing and camping; you can keep your space comfortable without a big appliance. If you live in a smaller space, or your humidity concern is contained to one small area, like a window or windowsill, you can scale this DIY contraption down as well. It can be replicated with smaller components, like various sized cups or plastic storage containers for another DIY dehumidifier that will reduce humidity in the house but in smaller spaces. The science behind it, whether big or small, is the same, but the impact is great! Once the salt has served its purpose, remember to dispose of it down the drain, and not in planters or lawns.