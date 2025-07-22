The Unexpected Salt Trick That Will Dehumidify Your Home

During warm and humid summer nights, it's always handy to use a dehumidifier to maintain a comfortable environment. A nifty appliance that drawers moisture from the air and collects it into a chamber that you can empty when needed, dehumidifiers have many advantages and can be an easy addition to any home. However, the downside about many dehumidifiers is that most require an electrical source, and in some cases it's difficult to add another appliance to a space. Furthermore, if you're ever in a situation where you can't access electricity, whether it be from a power outage or even just poor space planning, setting up and using a dehumidifier is a tough challenge.

With that said, there's a way to DIY a salt dehumidifier, specifically a rock salt-based one, that utilizes passive dehumidification processes that will help stabilize your humid and damp environment without needing a plug. For this hack, you'll need rock salt, two buckets, and a drill. Imagine those silica gel packets that maintain the freshness of your closets and handbags — a salt dehumidifier does that on a large scale. Rock salt, typically utilized to de-ice walking paths and driveways, is a sodium chloride based material that can be used as a desiccant to absorb moisture and dry out the environment. If you're ever in a situation that brings on a large influx of moisture and water — maybe a big storm or broken pipe — or if you notice the adverse effects of excess damp in places like the basement, this rock salt dehumidifier can help mitigate damage or help maintain a more comfortable environment.