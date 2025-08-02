How To Keep Weeds Out Of Cracks Using A Pantry Staple You Already Own

Patios and walkways made with pavers or bricks add attractive texture to mundane spaces. The patterns they create, complex or simplistic, can take a plain path or patio to perfection. The one downside they have is that the cracks between the pieces, the same detail that provides their distinctive design and texture, will often start growing weeds. If the bricks or pavers are properly seated on a bed of gravel, it is likely that the weeds have sprouted in dirt that have accumulated in the cracks, rather than having started in the soil below the gravel. But that does not mean that the weeds will not put down a robust root system and strongly establish themselves. Weeds are tough and tenacious; they have to be.

So, how do you get rid of weeds once they are growing? Two words: baking soda. Yes, weed control is one way you never thought of using baking soda. Sodium bicarbonate, aka, baking soda is an effective and environmentally-friendly chemical that will kill weeds on contact. It is a chemical base, and its alkaline nature will desiccate plants, removing the water they need to survive from their cells — keeping your cracks clear of weeds.