The Truth About How Often You Should Really Be Washing Your Comforter

Few things beat hitting the hay and slipping into clean, soft bedding. But while you may be on top of how often to wash your sheets, or even vacuuming your mattress every so often, when is the last time you remembered to wash your comforter? Because we tend to lay them over us instead of lying on them, it's easy to forget how much dust, body oil, and debris can accumulate on comforters. It doesn't help that comforters are bulky, making them difficult to wash and dry properly. For these reasons, many people forget to launder them regularly, and even if they do, it's often not frequent enough. In general, comforters should be fully laundered every one to two months, but there are numerous factors to consider when deciding how often you need to wash yours.

Are you not interested in doing a full wash of your comforter as often as once a month? You can extend that timeline by adding additional barriers around the comforter. For instance, a duvet cover can slip over a comforter and be changed out as easily as bed sheets, and you'll only need to wash the insert every few months. Using a top sheet instead of directly snuggling up with your comforter also provides an extra layer of protection. With a duvet cover and top sheet, you can wash your comforter just a few times a year. On the flip side, there are some factors that mean you'll want to launder it more often, like if you tend to shower in the morning instead of at night or if you allow your pets to sleep in the bed.