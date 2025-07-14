The Alka-Seltzer Hack That'll Quickly Unclog Your Slow-Draining Sink

It's not complicated to give this Alka-Seltzer hack a try. Go to your medicine cabinet, grab four tablets, and prepare a cup of white vinegar. Before you start, get a pan or teakettle of water boiling on your stove. Drop the tablets down the sink. Some folks recommend breaking the tablets up into slightly smaller pieces, which will make it easier to get them down to the clog. It will also expose more surface area of the tablets to the vinegar, making the chemical reaction stronger in less time. Once the tables are down the sink's drain, immediately pour the vinegar into the drain. You should be able to hear the fizzing of the chemical reaction. Allow the mixture to work for about 10 minutes. Then pour the boiling water down the drain. With that done, turn on the tap and run warm water down the drain for several minutes. If the drain still runs slowly, repeat the process.

As stated, Alka-Seltzer has many uses. Now that you have the clog problem solved, use the fizzing tablets as a hack to keep your drain from clogging again and keep it smelling fresh. Simply drop two or three tablets down your drain once a week, then run a small amount of water from the tap and allow the tablets to fizz away, The alkaline properties of the Alka-Seltzer will break down potential clogs and freshen the drain at the same time.