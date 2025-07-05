The Alka-Seltzer Cleaning Hack That Will Get Your Toilet Spotless

Alka-Seltzer, an over-the-counter heartburn and digestion medication, is known for its fizzy, effervescent tablets that, when dropped in water, dissolve in a flurry of bubbles, leaving behind a drinkable remedy for your tummy issues. Composed of key ingredients like calcium carbonate, citric acid, and sodium bicarbonate, antacids that work to neutralize acids in the stomach, Alka-Seltzer is a common sight in a medicine cabinet. But did you know that there are plenty of genius Alka-Seltzer home hacks for cleaning the most icky of spaces, including the bathroom toilet?

The same ingredients that work wonders on heartburn can also be used to leave your toilets spotless. Simply drop one to two tablets in the toilet bowl and let them do their fizzy dance. Once dissolved, wait about 20 minutes before scrubbing the bowl with a toilet brush, working away at any unwanted spots. Flush when you're satisfied with how clean the bowl is. Repeat this cleaning hack regularly (once a week) to prevent bigger buildups of germs and unsightly stains. In the long run, you'll find that you're scrubbing much less and much more easily than if you leave this task off for too long. The Alka-Seltzer hack makes your life even easier when it comes to bathroom hygiene, so there's no excuse for getting this chore done.