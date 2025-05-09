Genius Alka-Seltzer Home Hacks You'll Wish You Knew About Sooner

Some people love cleaning their home and the satisfaction of an important job well done ... while for others, it's just a necessary fact of life that we all must muddle through. But a genius home hack that makes cleaning faster and easier is something that everyone can get behind. In this case, cleaning hacks take advantage of the chemical composition of Alka-Seltzer, the common household cure for indigestion, heartburn, and upset stomachs.

Alka-Seltzer is made from sodium bicarbonate, citric acid, and aspirin formed into a tablet. Drop that tablet into water and the sodium bicarbonate (a base chemical) and the small amount of citric acid (an acidic chemical) will react to each other making carbon dioxide — Alka-Seltzer's famous "fizz." After this chemical reaction, the remaining water solution is still a base, chemically, and useful for breaking down grease and other acidic compounds. (And your tummy feeling better.)

You likely already know that sodium bicarbonate is the same thing as baking soda. Hence, all the ways that you've heard of using baking soda as a cleaning agent may also work with Alka-Seltzer. Consider using it for cleaning your floors, coffee maker, or laundry. Instead of making a cleaning solution with baking soda and vinegar, these Alka-Seltzer cleaning hacks could make your life even easier.