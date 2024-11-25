The Alka-Seltzer Hack That'll Keep Your Dirty Floors Looking Like New

Some of the best cleaning hacks are bouncing around on social media.You may be wondering how anyone ever came up with them, and more importantly, why? At first glance, cleaning your floors with Alka-Seltzer seems like one of these out-there hacks that had to be discovered by accident. However, when you look at the ingredients found in the fizzy heartburn reliever, it seems like a good option as an alternative to your regular cleaning choice if you're in a pinch.

Alka-Seltzer is made of three ingredients: sodium bicarbonate, citric acid, and aspirin. Sodium bicarbonate, better known as baking soda, has gained popularity as a cleaning agent over the past few decades. It seems there's not much it can't do, such as treat mold around the house, remove rust, whiten teeth, deodorize, and produce fluffy pancakes. Baking soda is often seen in homemade cleaner recipes alongside lemon juice, which contains citric acid ... Alka-Seltzer's next ingredient. Another known cleaning agent, citric acid work to brighten, disinfect, and remove tough, dirty offenders like grime, grease, and scum.

And finally, we have aspirin, the ingredient which is found only in the original or Hangover Relief varieties. Like the two previous ingredients, aspirin has been known to remove stains and grime. With the powerful combo of baking soda, citric acid, and aspirin, cleaning your home with Alka-Seltzer is definitely a good option for some (not all) types of flooring.