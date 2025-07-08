The Glass Stovetop Cleaning Mistakes You Should Avoid At All Costs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Glass stovetops make for a useful addition to plenty of kitchens, and they even fit perfectly with many sleek countertop trends that give your kitchen an elevated, modern look. However, it can sometimes be difficult to know the best ways to clean their glassy surfaces without damaging them. While these stovetops are effective cooking tools, using the wrong materials to polish them, or cleaning them in the wrong way, can lead to scratches in the surface and even affect the cooking mechanism itself.

According to Whirlpool, the first thing to remember when cleaning your glass cooktop is that the heat must be off before you begin because residual heat can cause your tools to break down and even put you in danger of burning yourself. Additionally, a common mistake people make when cleaning these stovetops is using abrasive materials such as steel wool to try and remove tough grime. However, course tools can often severely scratch the surface of the cooktop. Instead, using a scraper which is specially designed for glass stovetops, such as this DIYSELF model, will allow you to gently remove dried-on food without damaging the stove's finish. Importantly, the scraper should always be held at an angle to help it slide across the surface without digging in and leaving marks. Surprisingly, paper towels are actually relatively abrasive as well, so they should be avoided when wiping down a glass surface. Instead, microfiber cloths make for a great way to remove food particles and dust while preserving the cooktop underneath.