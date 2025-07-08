The Glass Stovetop Cleaning Mistakes You Should Avoid At All Costs
Glass stovetops make for a useful addition to plenty of kitchens, and they even fit perfectly with many sleek countertop trends that give your kitchen an elevated, modern look. However, it can sometimes be difficult to know the best ways to clean their glassy surfaces without damaging them. While these stovetops are effective cooking tools, using the wrong materials to polish them, or cleaning them in the wrong way, can lead to scratches in the surface and even affect the cooking mechanism itself.
According to Whirlpool, the first thing to remember when cleaning your glass cooktop is that the heat must be off before you begin because residual heat can cause your tools to break down and even put you in danger of burning yourself. Additionally, a common mistake people make when cleaning these stovetops is using abrasive materials such as steel wool to try and remove tough grime. However, course tools can often severely scratch the surface of the cooktop. Instead, using a scraper which is specially designed for glass stovetops, such as this DIYSELF model, will allow you to gently remove dried-on food without damaging the stove's finish. Importantly, the scraper should always be held at an angle to help it slide across the surface without digging in and leaving marks. Surprisingly, paper towels are actually relatively abrasive as well, so they should be avoided when wiping down a glass surface. Instead, microfiber cloths make for a great way to remove food particles and dust while preserving the cooktop underneath.
Using cleaners incorrectly
Another common mistake when it comes to cleaning glass stovetops is using the wrong cleaning supplies. Aggressive solutions such as bleach, ammonia, and rust remover should never be used on these cooktops because they can cause irreversible damage such as scratches or permanent stains. Instead, consider opting for a stovetop cleaner like the popular Weiman Cleaner & Polish, which is specially designed to lift stubborn mess off the smooth exterior and leave it shining.
When using any store-bought cleaning supplies on your cooktop, it is important to carefully read the instructions prior to use. It is easy to make the mistake of skipping the instructions and simply applying it onto the stovetop like any other cleaning solution. However, some products have additional requirements, such as waiting for a few minutes after spraying to allow it time to work on the set-in mess. Remember, though, that while many people wonder how toxic non-stick cookware is, cleaning products also contain chemicals. Therefore, as the product is being used on a food preparation surface, it is key to be aware of how to properly clean the solution off the cooktop before it is used in order to keep any unwanted chemicals out of food. If you prefer to avoid chemicals altogether, there are also some alternative ways to naturally clean your stovetop and even your glass oven door using items you already have at home.