How To Clean Your Glass Oven Door Naturally Using Items You Already Have At Home

Cleaning your oven door can be strangely difficult. After all, it's just glass, right? In some ways, yes, but you don't want to treat it like any old window pane. Because they can have tints, you don't want to use regular glass cleaner, as the ingredients can damage the finish. Beyond that, because oven doors often have built-up layers of grease and burnt food on them. If you know you can't just use an all-purpose cleaner to get it truly clean, you may be tempted to use a very harsh, abrasive cleaner or tool. This can damage the glass, and not to mention that most commercially available oven cleaners contain toxic ingredients and a terribly pungent smell.

Luckily, there are some easy homemade cleaning solutions that can compete with many of the best oven cleaners out there, and you probably have both staples on hand! In one method, you'll just need a couple of lemons and a baking dish. In another, baking soda and dish soap will come to your rescue. We'll explain how to make the most out of these basic ingredients and get your oven door sparkling clean.