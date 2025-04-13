The Sleek Countertop Trend That's Giving Kitchens An Elevated, Modern Look
As typical with the ever-cyclical nature of trends, it looks like an old-school favorite from the nineties is circling back to the forefront. No, we're not referring to those warm-toned, polished, speckled granite countertops — on the contrary, they're actually making your kitchen look outdated. It's not tile making a comeback, either. What we're actually talking about is a darker, moodier look that says "luxe" every time you see it.
That's right — black is back, friends. As you may recall, before the turn of the century, black granite and other darker shades like brown were highly popular countertop choices. A decade or two later, those darker tones started to shift towards lighter options like white and gray as people desired open concept homes full of light and airy design features. Now, black countertops are becoming trendy once again, though these new versions aren't quite what Millennials may remember from their childhoods: While a black countertop circa 1995 often came with a speckled design, now people are favoring a more timeless, smooth finish, with countertops that are either solid black or black veined marble. Much like how dark cabinets add drama to a cook space, black countertops get attention from every visitor for all the right reasons.
Black countertops are a stunning foundation for a luxurious 21st century kitchen
Black countertops have a sleek look that pairs well with minimalist designs, offering a uniquely versatile foundation to build the rest of your kitchen design around. If you want to bring the industrial farmhouse look into your abode with a modern touch, you can opt for black concrete countertops (which also has excellent durability if you know your countertops will get a lot of use) and pair with other industrial farmhouse essentials like neutral-colored walls and wood.
The black countertop material choices don't end there, however. For a more classic look, solid black granite is a successful choice, while black quartz is a popular option that comes in a variety of finishes from polished to matte. Pair your black quartz or black granite countertops with contrasting, light colored cabinets and warm features like wood or mixed metals to create a balanced, textured space.
Before you make a purchase, of course, check out some materials in-person. Some owners of black countertops complain that they always look messy, while others say this problem is easily avoided by not doing a high-gloss finish. Either way, do your homework and see what works for your kitchen. Join the dark side.