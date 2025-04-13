The Sleek Countertop Trend That's Giving Kitchens An Elevated, Modern Look

As typical with the ever-cyclical nature of trends, it looks like an old-school favorite from the nineties is circling back to the forefront. No, we're not referring to those warm-toned, polished, speckled granite countertops — on the contrary, they're actually making your kitchen look outdated. It's not tile making a comeback, either. What we're actually talking about is a darker, moodier look that says "luxe" every time you see it.

That's right — black is back, friends. As you may recall, before the turn of the century, black granite and other darker shades like brown were highly popular countertop choices. A decade or two later, those darker tones started to shift towards lighter options like white and gray as people desired open concept homes full of light and airy design features. Now, black countertops are becoming trendy once again, though these new versions aren't quite what Millennials may remember from their childhoods: While a black countertop circa 1995 often came with a speckled design, now people are favoring a more timeless, smooth finish, with countertops that are either solid black or black veined marble. Much like how dark cabinets add drama to a cook space, black countertops get attention from every visitor for all the right reasons.