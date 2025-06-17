The Often Overlooked Washing Machine Setting That's A Game-Changer For Tough Stains
There is nothing like the feeling of wrapping up in a super clean, soft, sweet-smelling towel after a luxurious soak in the tub. Sometimes, though, we'll just settle for getting that coffee stain out of our favorite shirt. There are entire store shelves full of products designed to help you achieve either or both of those things. An internet search likewise will turn up pages upon pages of "genius laundry hacks." While guides to treat tough stains are handy, there is one hack you probably already have in your house, and it will only cost you a little extra of the detergent you already have and a few extra minutes of wash time.
It's called the pre-wash cycle, and it is available on most washing machines. You're probably already familiar with the basic steps of a washing machine cycle. The pre-wash cycle soaks the laundry in detergent and water for a short period of time, which loosens stains and allows the regular wash cycle to more effectively clean your clothes. You should make sure the fabrics you want to wash are safe for a pre-wash. Delicates or wool would benefit from a hand-wash first to remove as much of the stain as possible before washing on a gentle cycle. For hardier fabrics, you'll want to remove as much of the soiled substance as you can to protect your washing machine.
How to use the pre-wash cycle
To use the pre-wash cycle, load your washing machine with the soiled laundry as you normally would. Follow the directions on the detergent bottle to ensure you're using the correct amount. Set the appropriate wash cycle for your load, then select the pre-wash cycle. Your machine will do the rest. It really is that easy! And it is a lifesaver for removing heavy stains. If you really want a fresh load, use Borax in the laundry for the cleanest, freshest clothes.
Your washer and dryer may come with other settings to use for maximum softness and cleaning. A delayed start allows you to load the washer and set it to start at a later time. This could be helpful if you wanted to try to reduce your electricity bill by running the washer at night while you sleep. Some washers come with a "soak mode," which soaks your clothes in detergent and water for a period of time before the washing cycle starts. Eco mode adjusts the water temperature, wash cycle length, and water level to conserve resources. Explore your machine's manual and try some new settings to find your cleanest laundry yet.