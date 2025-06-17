The Often Overlooked Washing Machine Setting That's A Game-Changer For Tough Stains

There is nothing like the feeling of wrapping up in a super clean, soft, sweet-smelling towel after a luxurious soak in the tub. Sometimes, though, we'll just settle for getting that coffee stain out of our favorite shirt. There are entire store shelves full of products designed to help you achieve either or both of those things. An internet search likewise will turn up pages upon pages of "genius laundry hacks." While guides to treat tough stains are handy, there is one hack you probably already have in your house, and it will only cost you a little extra of the detergent you already have and a few extra minutes of wash time.

It's called the pre-wash cycle, and it is available on most washing machines. You're probably already familiar with the basic steps of a washing machine cycle. The pre-wash cycle soaks the laundry in detergent and water for a short period of time, which loosens stains and allows the regular wash cycle to more effectively clean your clothes. You should make sure the fabrics you want to wash are safe for a pre-wash. Delicates or wool would benefit from a hand-wash first to remove as much of the stain as possible before washing on a gentle cycle. For hardier fabrics, you'll want to remove as much of the soiled substance as you can to protect your washing machine.