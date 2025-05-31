Here's An Easy Way To Reduce Your Electricity Bill By 10% Every Month

There are many ways to save money on your electric bill, but the easiest way is to just unplug things. This mostly involves walking about your residence and seeing which devices are unnecessarily running. Does your microwave need to always display the time? Your stove and refrigerator may have clocks as well. How many clocks in one room do you need? You don't want to unplug your refrigerator, and probably not your stove either, but you may be able to unplug your microwave without much effort.

Follow the same rule with other appliances, such as your toaster, coffee grinder, or coffee machine. If you set your coffee machine to brew you a cup of coffee at a certain time of day, then keep it plugged in. Otherwise, it's using electricity to run its internal clock when you don't need it to. Then walk around your home unplugging stereos, DVD players, empty battery chargers, surge protectors, printers, paper shredders, heated pet beds, humidifiers, routers, water coolers, or other devices that you aren't using at that moment or haven't used in years.

You can also unplug your phone and laptop chargers when you're not using them. Chargers convert the AC electricity coming into your home into the DC that your phone and laptop batteries use — even when you're not charging them. You likely also have devices that run in "standby" mode, waiting around for you to press the remote to turn them "on." (Surprise: they're already "on.")