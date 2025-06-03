How To Use Borax In The Laundry For The Cleanest, Freshest Clothes

Borax has held a favored spot on laundry room shelves for generations. This naturally occurring substance – also known as boron – is found in dry lake beds and salt flats. It is a white chalky powder that is easily soluble in water and alkaline in nature, making it suitable for a wide variety of uses, including pharmaceuticals, ceramics, and pesticides. Borax can also be used to kill weeds in the garden. Its safety concerns have caused it to fall a bit out of favor in recent years. According to Healthline, it can irritate skin and make you sick if swallowed. But as long as you use it as directed and keep it away from children and pets, it's perfectly safe.

You can use Borax all over the house. There are household pests that can be controlled by Borax. You can sprinkle it around your home or mix it with bait (just keep it away from children and pets). You can even kill fleas with 20 Mule Team Borax. The multipurpose powder's whitening and deodorizing qualities make it a favorite among DIY enthusiasts who make their own cleaners. (Try making your own homemade laundry soap with Fels Naptha and Borax.) But you can simply add it to your laundry routine to brighten your whites and deodorize your whole load.